BBC

What to do with clothes you no longer wear

Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop

A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Missing painting of derelict Rock Hall found on eBay

An oil painting missing from a historic hall since the 1930s has been returned after it ended up on eBay. The work of art, by Ernest Holden, is a depiction of Grade II listed Rock Hall in Farnworth, Bolton, once home to a family of paper manufacturers. It was discovered...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire

A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'

"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
TRAFFIC

