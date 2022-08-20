Read full article on original website
Wildcat Football ticket information for Temple-McKinney game
The Temple Wildcats are set to open the 2022 season on Saturday as they face McKinney in the Texas High School Coaches Association / McKinney ISD Classic. Please check out ticket and stadium policy information for this weeks game. Temple vs. McKinney. Saturday, August 27 @ 12:00. McKinney ISD Stadium.
Ramirez, Terry lead Tem-Cats in season opener
The Temple varsity girls cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished 7th and were led by medalists Maya Ramirez and Rebecca Terry. Freshman Ramirez finished 10th in a time of 21:32 and Terry finished 16th in a time of 21:51. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(26th), Vanessa Sorrells(51st), Nayeli Lopez(52nd), and Kaegan Yepma(64th).
Tem-Cats close out Bastrop Tournament
BASTROP – The Temple volleyball team closed out play in this weeks Bastrop ISD Classic. Playing in the copper bracket, Temple went 0-2 on the final day of play. In their opener, Temple fell to Manor 25-22, 25-15. For the Tem-Cats, Natalia Partida dished out 7 assist while collecting 2 digs; Claire Little had a team high 4 kills while also having a dig and a block. Taylor Regula and Alyssa Yepma led the team with digs with four and three respectively.
Wildcats open season with 3rd place finish at Temple Invitational
The Temple varsity boys cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Wildcats placed 3rd and were led by sophomore medalist, La’Ron Alexander, who finished 8th in a time of 16:24. Close behind was senior, Tyson Tamez, who finished 10th in a time of 16:54. Medalists Anthony Soto(17:39) and freshman Xavier Tools(17:43) finished 19th and 20th respectively. Rounding out the scoring for the Cats were Mateo Lopez(27th), David Maxson(32nd), and freshman Dominick Montalbo(36th). Other finishers were Julian Jimenez(42nd), Seth Orf(43rd), and Rudy Rodriguez(58th).
Waco Lions look to get in the win column in 2022
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 2021 did not pull its punches on the Waco Lions, who finished 0-10 in the first year under Head Coach Linden Heldt. The Lions make the move from 6A to 5A and hope that this is the year they can make it back to the playoffs. The last time Waco made it to the postseason was 2017.
Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws
Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
Fact or Fiction: Bru McCoy, Texas A&M, Quinn Ewers
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. McCoy’s journey is hard to track from Texas to USC to Knoxville but with USC coming out and saying they have no issue with him being immediately eligible, the NCAA will now make it a priority and allow him to be available for the opener. Why? That’s the way the NCAA works. Things need to be brought to national attention to happen, and now that this made front page news, he’ll be allowed.
University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
District 13-2A Div. II preview: Chilton, Bremond
Chilton and Bremond said goodbye to pesky Mart and will now contend with the likes of Granger, Iola, Milano and Bartlett. But the main competition will still be against each other. “We’re going to have a tough district,” Pirates head coach Bennie Huitt said. “Bremond is there. Bremond and Chilton...
Lady stays strong after losing sister Joy
Lady has reportedly been holding up well after her sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died on July 18. She has been going about her daily enrichments without any discomfort, staying strong after losing her companion of 20 years. Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities, said trainers have been giving...
Why Baylor's Dave Aranda is unlike any college football coach you know
Last October, in a room underneath McLane Stadium, Baylor football coach Dave Aranda took to the podium after a 31-24 win over Texas. While a win over the Longhorns is always cause for celebration among the green and gold faithful, Aranda didn't exult. He might not have even cracked a smile. That's not the Aranda way.
Gun found in backpack during volleyball tournament at Connally HS
According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.
Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season
The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
JV Girls Cross Country has solid performance in the Temple Invitational
The Temple junior varsity girls cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished in 7th place as a team in a field of 12 teams. The Tem-Cats were by Marissa Hernandez who finished 34th with a time of 17:12 in...
Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night
Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman. On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight. While on the run rolling...
Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster
Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
‘Rise ‘N Grind’ gaming tournament brings players from all over the world to Waco for Super Smash Bros themed competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - People from all over the world congregated at the Waco Convention Center for the first annual Rise ‘N Grind Super Smash Bros gaming tournament. These E-SPORTS events give players a chance to interact with other players, in the real world, while competitively playing their favorite video games.
