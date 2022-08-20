BASTROP – The Temple volleyball team closed out play in this weeks Bastrop ISD Classic. Playing in the copper bracket, Temple went 0-2 on the final day of play. In their opener, Temple fell to Manor 25-22, 25-15. For the Tem-Cats, Natalia Partida dished out 7 assist while collecting 2 digs; Claire Little had a team high 4 kills while also having a dig and a block. Taylor Regula and Alyssa Yepma led the team with digs with four and three respectively.

2 DAYS AGO