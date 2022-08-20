ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

wildcatstrong.com

Wildcat Football ticket information for Temple-McKinney game

The Temple Wildcats are set to open the 2022 season on Saturday as they face McKinney in the Texas High School Coaches Association / McKinney ISD Classic. Please check out ticket and stadium policy information for this weeks game. Temple vs. McKinney. Saturday, August 27 @ 12:00. McKinney ISD Stadium.
wildcatstrong.com

Wildcats open season with 3rd place finish at Temple Invitational

The Temple varsity boys cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Wildcats placed 3rd and were led by sophomore medalist, La’Ron Alexander, who finished 8th in a time of 16:24. Close behind was senior, Tyson Tamez, who finished 10th in a time of 16:54. Medalists Anthony Soto(17:39) and freshman Xavier Tools(17:43) finished 19th and 20th respectively. Rounding out the scoring for the Cats were Mateo Lopez(27th), David Maxson(32nd), and freshman Dominick Montalbo(36th). Other finishers were Julian Jimenez(42nd), Seth Orf(43rd), and Rudy Rodriguez(58th).
wildcatstrong.com

Tem-Cats close out Bastrop Tournament

BASTROP – The Temple volleyball team closed out play in this weeks Bastrop ISD Classic. Playing in the copper bracket, Temple went 0-2 on the final day of play. In their opener, Temple fell to Manor 25-22, 25-15. For the Tem-Cats, Natalia Partida dished out 7 assist while collecting 2 digs; Claire Little had a team high 4 kills while also having a dig and a block. Taylor Regula and Alyssa Yepma led the team with digs with four and three respectively.
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings

TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
wildcatstrong.com

Ramirez, Terry lead Tem-Cats in season opener

The Temple varsity girls cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished 7th and were led by medalists Maya Ramirez and Rebecca Terry. Freshman Ramirez finished 10th in a time of 21:32 and Terry finished 16th in a time of 21:51. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(26th), Vanessa Sorrells(51st), Nayeli Lopez(52nd), and Kaegan Yepma(64th).
wildcatstrong.com

JV Girls Cross Country has solid performance in the Temple Invitational

The Temple junior varsity girls cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished in 7th place as a team in a field of 12 teams. The Tem-Cats were by Marissa Hernandez who finished 34th with a time of 17:12 in...
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
KVUE

Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect

AUSTIN, Texas — A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28 p.m. - Capital Metro said it is monitoring the inclement weather, which is affecting its services....
Community Impact Austin

University Avenue lane in Georgetown closed for 2 weeks

Sidewalk and curb improvements will have the eastbound lane on University Avenue closed until Sept. 6. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Starting Aug. 22, one eastbound lane on University Avenue at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Main Street will be closed until Sept. 6, according to a release from the city of Georgetown.
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX

