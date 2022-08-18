Read full article on original website
Former Ole Miss Star John Rhys Plumlee Earns Starting Nod At New Program
Former Rebels do-it-all weapon John Rhys Plumlee is set to start at quarterback for UCF Week 1 against South Carolina State.
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Arkansas loses wide receiver to transfer portal
The wide receiver room at Arkansas is now lighter after a member of the unit has announced their intent to enter the transfer portal. Jaquayln Crawford, who spent one season at Arkansas after signing with Oklahoma out of high school, is on the move again according to a report from Mason Chaote of HawgBeat.com. Crawford signed with Oklahoma as a four-star athlete from Rockdale High School in Texas. He was the No. 8 athlete from the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 17 prospect from the state of Texas. Crawford transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2021 season from Oklahoma. He played in three games for the Sooners in two seasons, not recording a catch. During his only season at Arkansas, he caught three passes for 27 total yards. His longest reception was for 19 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 23. Arkansas will have a talented wide receiver unit in 2023, led by Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood and Toledo transfer Matt Landers, as well as returning Razorbacks in Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson. List Arkansas Football Depth Chart: How do the Hogs spread the wealth at WR this season?
Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Duquesne Dukes
The first official depth chart of the 2022 season is here.
WATCH: What Wagner, Catalon Said After Saturday's Scrimmage
Razorbacks' Dalton Wagner, Jalen Catalon on defense coming back for big plays.
Five toughest opponents on Texas A&M's 2022 schedule
On paper, Texas A&M is more talented, and has more depth, than every team they’ll face in the 2022 season except for Alabama, though LSU does have somewhat comparable talent and depth across the roster. Because of that, it’s tough to define what the five toughest opponents for the Aggies will face this season are. Based on location of the game, timing within the schedule and other factors, this is our best look at the five toughest opponents the Aggies will face this season.
Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in the updated On3 Sports team recruiting rankings?
The Oklahoma Sooners are sitting pretty with the 2023 recruiting class in the final full week of August. As things stand on August 21, they have 20 players pledged to join them next year, led by five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold. EDGE rusher Adepoju Adebawore recently received five-star status from On3...
SEC preview: Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia all CFP contenders
It ain’t about if the SEC is going to get a team in the College Football Playoff, it’s about how many. That’s what the conference has become over the last 20 years — a league that is, without question, the best in the sport. In that...
Ole Miss rises into top 25 of On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings
After a slow start to the 2023 recruiting cycle, the momentum is beginning to build for Ole Miss. The Rebels entered the month of July with just four commitments, but over the past six weeks, Lane Kiffin and Co. have bolstered their class in a big way. One of their biggest commitments came this afternoon, when four-star Ridgeland (Miss.) wide receiver Ayden Williams committed to the Rebels over LSU and Tennessee.
Photos and Videos as Alabama Prepares for Second Fall Scrimmage
The Crimson Tide worked outdoors for two hours ahead of the second scrimmage of fall camp.
