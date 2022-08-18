ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas loses wide receiver to transfer portal

The wide receiver room at Arkansas is now lighter after a member of the unit has announced their intent to enter the transfer portal. Jaquayln Crawford, who spent one season at Arkansas after signing with Oklahoma out of high school, is on the move again according to a report from Mason Chaote of HawgBeat.com. Crawford signed with Oklahoma as a four-star athlete from Rockdale High School in Texas. He was the No. 8 athlete from the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 17 prospect from the state of Texas. Crawford transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2021 season from Oklahoma. He played in three games for the Sooners in two seasons, not recording a catch. During his only season at Arkansas, he caught three passes for 27 total yards. His longest reception was for 19 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 23. Arkansas will have a talented wide receiver unit in 2023, led by Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood and Toledo transfer Matt Landers, as well as returning Razorbacks in Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson. List Arkansas Football Depth Chart: How do the Hogs spread the wealth at WR this season?
