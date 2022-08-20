Read full article on original website
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash is displayed in downtown EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new piece of art has emerged in downtown El Paso this weekend. The mural is said to not only make the city more beautiful but also to raise awareness of animals in need of conservation. The mural consists of a giant mountain lion that is made out of recycled […]
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
Who’s running for El Paso City Council Rep in four district seats
EL PASO, Texas -- Dist. 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga announced she would not be running for reelection. In a news release, Lizarraga says she has decided to retire from public office to spend more time with family. The announcement came after the filing deadline passed. Representative Dist. 1:. Analisa...
USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
City of El Paso Drive-Thru Clinic Offers Free Pet Services to Hundreds of Pets
El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by Petco Love. The free event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this year, El Paso Animal...
Juárez Doctor gives kids “superhero” features
JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need. What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.
Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex. According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
El Paso News
Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
Girl drowns in Rio Grande as Guatemalan migrants attempt to cross into U.S.
The waters of the Rio Grande have claimed the life of a young Guatemalan girl, authorities in Juarez, Mexico, confirmed on Monday.
Hear ye! Hear ye! Earl of Sandwich shop opens first location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sandwich dates back to 1762 when John Montagu, the fourth earl of Sandwich, got hungry in the middle of a card game. So, the earl slapped some meat between two slices of bread and the sandwich was born. One hopes that such ingenuity was rewarded with a winning hand. […]
EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccinations and microchips
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, August 21. The free event will be taking place at 301 George Perry Blvd. from 6 to 9 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. The […]
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
Church members share their story after car crashes into church
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — KFOX14 spoke to a couple who said they were inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Las Cruces when a white pickup truck crashed into the side of the building Saturday afternoon. The couple said they were inches away from being hit by the...
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
Former state Rep. Joe Pickett announces he won’t run for Dist. 5 council seat
EL PASO, Texas -- Former Democratic state Rep. Joe Pickett has announced he is not running to represent District 5 on City Council. Just hours before the filing deadline, Pickett sent a news release announcing his decision. "There have been numerous life-changing events in my life that led me to...
Chief admits million peso reward not helpful in locating man or missing Isla Mujeres girl
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — The one million peso reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a man suspected of the kidnapping of a 12 year old Isla Mujeres girl has not helped. Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the Secretary of State Public Security, said the reward has not helped...
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
