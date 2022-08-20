ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SPOKANE, WA
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
VALLEYFORD, WA
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Washington State Patrol suppresses weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center

Echo Glen Children’s Center required the assistance of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and local law enforcement to suppress a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to return to their...
Man shot trying to ram Spokane County Sheriff's deputy

A suspect was shot by a deputy after trying to ram him with a vehicle on Aug. 21. The suspect is in the hospital and the deputy is on administrative leave. For more details click here.
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
Authorities need help ID'ing man hit, killed by train in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - The Skagit County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a man hit and killed by a train in Mount Vernon. According to authorities, the man was crossing a railroad track on Friday, July 29 around 12:20 a.m. He was struck by a train and killed. Since then,...
Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases details of deputy-involved shooting at Lyons storage facility

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) is investigating a Deputy-Involved shooting involving a wanted adult male suspect who accelerated a vehicle toward a Deputy, almost pinning him between the truck and a wall. The Deputy fired his weapon, striking the suspect. As soon as it was safe to do so, Deputies provided immediate medical attention to the suspect, who was later transported to the hospital for additional care.
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. - Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) announced crews had stopped forward progression of a brush fire in Spangle near Philleo Lake. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a field on south Cedar Rd. Fire units arrived to the scene...
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home," said Amy Haynes. "You just don’t think stuff like that...
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon

Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.

