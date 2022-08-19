ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot

Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington ranked No. 34 for states with most equitable school districts

(The Center Square) – A new WalletHub study ranked Washington at No. 34 on a list of states with the most equitable school districts in the nation. The personal finance website ranked 49 states – Hawaii was excluded from analysis due to data limitations – by scoring 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. on two metrics: average household income and spending for public and secondary schools per pupil.
WASHINGTON STATE
Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
REAL ESTATE
PACT program extended in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended. PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
New property tax transparency process begins next month

(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021. Starting next month, it requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
NEBRASKA STATE
Thousands joined Arizona's workforce last month.

(The Center Square) – Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady, remaining at 3.3% from June 2022 to July 2022. In that stretch, the state's seasonally adjusted labor force increased by 7,209 individuals (0.2%); plus, Arizona added 18,300 jobs in that span, according to a report from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year

(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses

(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington named most pumpkin spice latte-obsessed state in the nation

(The Center Square) – It seems to happen earlier every year: the availability of pumpkin spice lattes. With fall a month away, the leaves haven’t even begun turning colors yet. But in Washington state, many residents are already excited about the coffee drink made with a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, steamed milk, and often sugar, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
WASHINGTON STATE
