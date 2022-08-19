Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's economy still growing, but lags behind the national average
(The Center Square) – Labor force participation hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and job openings have fallen, but Pennsylvania employment gains “remain strong.”. The monthly economic update for August from the Independent Fiscal Office has a cautiously optimistic tone, with positive results from four leading economic indicators....
Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot
Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
Washington ranked No. 34 for states with most equitable school districts
(The Center Square) – A new WalletHub study ranked Washington at No. 34 on a list of states with the most equitable school districts in the nation. The personal finance website ranked 49 states – Hawaii was excluded from analysis due to data limitations – by scoring 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. on two metrics: average household income and spending for public and secondary schools per pupil.
Study finds benefits causing education spending to go up despite falling enrollments
(The Center Square) – A new study shows inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 school revenues in Illinois grew by 55% between 2002 and 2020 while enrollment numbers decreased. The rise in overall costs despite the enrollment declines were driven by teacher benefit increases. Using the most recent Census Bureau data, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
PACT program extended in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended. PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
Abbott: EPA's attack on Permian Basin oil drilling 'illogical and flawed'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden’s “ongoing attack on the Permian Basin,” the most prolific shale oil basin in the U.S. located in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Abbott sent another letter to Biden Tuesday in response...
California employers add 84,800 new hires; unemployment rate drops to 3.9%
(The Center Square) – Employers in California added 84,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in July, an increase from an upward revised (+17,400) month-over gain of 37,300 new hires in June, according to the state Employment Development Department. In July, the Golden State’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% versus June’s 4.2%.
Jobs market cools slowly in Washington as unemployment, labor force decrease
(The Center Square) — Unemployment in Washington fell to a historically low rate of 3.7% in July as 6,600 jobs were added. However, the workforce contracted as well, resulting in a net loss of 8,100 people from the labor pool. Overall, signs initiate a slight cooling in the job...
New property tax transparency process begins next month
(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021. Starting next month, it requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Thousands joined Arizona's workforce last month.
(The Center Square) – Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady, remaining at 3.3% from June 2022 to July 2022. In that stretch, the state's seasonally adjusted labor force increased by 7,209 individuals (0.2%); plus, Arizona added 18,300 jobs in that span, according to a report from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state
(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
Washington named most pumpkin spice latte-obsessed state in the nation
(The Center Square) – It seems to happen earlier every year: the availability of pumpkin spice lattes. With fall a month away, the leaves haven’t even begun turning colors yet. But in Washington state, many residents are already excited about the coffee drink made with a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, steamed milk, and often sugar, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
