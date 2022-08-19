Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Colleen Bailey Henson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Colleen Bailey Henson, born July 21, 1925, in Copperhill, Tenn., passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Cordelia Brookshire Bailey. Mrs. Henson married James Allen Henson, Sr., September 6, 1946....
Waycross Journal-Herald
William Thomas ‘Billy’ Brantley
WAYCROSS — William Thomas “Billy” Brantley, 88, of Waycross, died Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at his residence after an extended illness. Brantley was born in Waycross to the late Jerry M. Brantley and Modell Thomas Brantley, and made Waycross his home for all of his life. For 60 years, he was the owner/operator of Brantley Printing, where he loved his work and was dedicated to it. Brantley was previously the owner of General Office Supply and Obediah’s Okefenokee.
First Coast News
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Nola Bell Tanner
BLACKSHEAR — Mrs. Nola Bell Tanner, 67, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her residence in Blackshear following an extended illness. Mrs. Tanner was born in Ware County to the late Dan and Celler Davis. She was a homemaker most of her life. Mrs. Tanner attended Jordan Church in Dixie Union.
WALB 10
Team of the Week: Coffee High Trojans
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Week one of high school football season is now complete. Many teams came out to make a statement. and that’s exactly what our team of the week did on Friday night. The Coffee High Trojans played with a purpose against Tift County in week one.
Waycross Journal-Herald
RYDC CHARGE
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into a boy’s death during a “fight game” at a South Georgia juvenile detention facility has led to a new charge against a youth who participated in the game. The youth, whose name is not being released, was charged as...
Waycross Journal-Herald
WPD Obtains Murder Warrant for Father of Juvenile Killed Thurs.
A warrant for murder was obtained Friday afternoon by the Waycross Police Department against the father of a juvenile killed earlier that morning, authorities said. The August 19 warrant is for Jacmine Maurice Hicks, age 34, of Brunswick. Hicks was the passenger and father of the deceased juvenile, and is currently receiving treatment for injuries related to the automobile crash that occured on Columbus Street and Ga. 520 (South Georgia Parkway).
WALB 10
Fla. woman charged in Uber driver carjacking
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman was charged in connection to a carjacking at gunpoint that happened when she was taking an Uber to Valdosta, according to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Camille Williams, 24, was charged in connection to the carjacking that happened on Highway 94. She...
News4Jax.com
Family of Georgia woman killed during raid files $25 million lawsuit against deputies, sheriff
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The family of a Georgia woman killed during a drug raid in 2021 has filed a federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeking $25 million in damages. A shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Joyce Greenway Caldwell
WAYCROSS — Mrs. Joyce Greenway Caldwell, 89, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School. Mrs. Caldwell was employed by Southern Bell before marriage, and she was a homemaker and longtime, devoted member of Brooks United Methodist Church.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows deadly shooting of Latoya James, family sues Georgia sheriff's office
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Georgia woman shot dead by police during a drug raid has filed a federal lawsuit and shared body camera video of the incident. Deputies in Camden County opened fire and killed 37-year-old Latoya James on May 4, 2021, at a home on U.S. Highway 17 in Woodbine. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there was an "exchange of gunfire" between occupants in the home. Attorneys for James' family claim she was unarmed when deputies fatally shot her.
valdostatoday.com
Waycross juvenile correction officer arrested in RYDC death
WAYCROSS – A Waycross juvenile correctional officer has been arrested after an investigation into the RYDC death of a juvenile during a fight. A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the juvenile involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile on August 9, 2022.
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
Waycross Journal-Herald
Carter Visits Waycross
Every year federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) across the nation celebrate their existence with National Health Center Week (NHCW). Once a year, leaders from the community are invited to visit McKinney Medical Center. Congressman Buddy Carter has visited the Center at least five times since he’s been in office.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed
The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
douglasnow.com
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
Atlanta Daily World
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department is investigating the undetermined death of a young girl near Columbus Street. STORY: Army vet sentenced to life in brutal 1987 torture-murder of female Fort Carson soldier. On Thursday at approximately 4:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street...
douglasnow.com
One suspect nabbed in Circle K armed robbery
One suspect, Ernest Knighton, has been charged in connection with the armed robbery that occurred at a local convenience store on August 17. Knighton’s arrest marks the second time since 2014 he has been taken into custody for a robbery that occurred at a business in Douglas. However, his last offense ended in a five-year prison sentence.
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman. Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line. She was pronounced dead, deputies...
