WAYCROSS — William Thomas “Billy” Brantley, 88, of Waycross, died Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at his residence after an extended illness. Brantley was born in Waycross to the late Jerry M. Brantley and Modell Thomas Brantley, and made Waycross his home for all of his life. For 60 years, he was the owner/operator of Brantley Printing, where he loved his work and was dedicated to it. Brantley was previously the owner of General Office Supply and Obediah’s Okefenokee.

