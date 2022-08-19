ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Daily World

5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining

5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Little Alley Steak Buckhead, Great Hot Spot For Dinner

I had nice date night on Saturday evening checking out Little Alley Steak located in Buckhead. I’ve actually been to this restaurant a few times to meet friends for cocktails but have never had the chance to sit down and dine. Well, this time I did and I was blown away! Not only was my waitress the best ever, the atmosphere, food and overall experience was top notch! If you’re trying to impress your significant other, you might want to save up and head to this establishment, it won’t disappoint lol!
ATLANTA, GA
fb101.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Atlanta Black Pride is about to make its fabulous return, and kick things off for an epic celebration filled with unmissable things to do. Including (but not limited to) a free music festival and a whole lot of partying! The festival and jam-packed weekend is one of the largest Black LGBTQ+ events in the United States, with over 140,000 expected attendees annually.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
scoopotp.com

The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb

North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival Foods#Alcohol#Arts And Crafts#Bar Bee Que
CBS 46

Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently. Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger. “We feel it’s important...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
carvdnstone.com

Atlanta BeltLine is Hosting A Block Party on August 20 to Bring Awareness to New Businesses in Pilot Program

Six businesses were selected for the Atlanta BeltLine MarketPlace pilot program. The businesses will receive affordable commercial spaces with storefronts. The pilot program includes Black-owned businesses, veterans, families and members of the LGBTQ+ community: Cococakes by Coco; Good As Burgers; Grady Baby Company & Apparel ; Not As Famous Cookie Company; PinkPothos and Urban Grind.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers

We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

How to spend a day at The Battery Atlanta

Home to the Atlanta Braves (Truist Park), The Battery is a hotspot that brings together fans, locals and visitors from all over. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, this sports and entertainment destination offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. If you’re coming with friends or the whole family, there is certainly something to please everyone.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma

A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need. C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since. A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference. "So, Blankies 4 My...
ATLANTA, GA
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Launches Five International Routes from Atlanta

DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) is extending its international winter route network out of Atlanta with service to five more destinations, including the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. The low-cost carrier will launch the new routes in the fall with limited-time low rates through early 2023. The new international...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy