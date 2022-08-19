Read full article on original website
Atlanta Daily World
5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining
5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
Talking With Tami
Little Alley Steak Buckhead, Great Hot Spot For Dinner
I had nice date night on Saturday evening checking out Little Alley Steak located in Buckhead. I’ve actually been to this restaurant a few times to meet friends for cocktails but have never had the chance to sit down and dine. Well, this time I did and I was blown away! Not only was my waitress the best ever, the atmosphere, food and overall experience was top notch! If you’re trying to impress your significant other, you might want to save up and head to this establishment, it won’t disappoint lol!
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
secretatlanta.co
Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Black Pride Weekend
Atlanta Black Pride is about to make its fabulous return, and kick things off for an epic celebration filled with unmissable things to do. Including (but not limited to) a free music festival and a whole lot of partying! The festival and jam-packed weekend is one of the largest Black LGBTQ+ events in the United States, with over 140,000 expected attendees annually.
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction in Morrow
Subway franchisee opening breakfast, brunch and lunch spot fall 2022.
scoopotp.com
The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb
North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
CBS 46
Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently. Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger. “We feel it’s important...
WXIA 11 Alive
Pan African Festival held in Decatur
The event served as a way to empower, advocate and organize people of African descent. it took place one the Decatur Square.
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
thecitymenus.com
Calling All Golf Cart Owners: The Avenue Peachtree City Hosts Golf Cart Show
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is calling all golf cart owners to show off their rides at the center’s Golf Cart Show. The event is set to be held on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. The Peachtree City community is invited...
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars. The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes...
fox5atlanta.com
Nappy Roots member Fish Scales staying positive after being kidnapped, shot
ATLANTA - Fish Scales of the popular Atlanta-based music group Nappy Roots is on the mend. He said he's promising to return to the public eye soon after police said he was kidnapped at his Atlanta brewery and shot when he tried to escape last week. Atlanta police said two...
carvdnstone.com
Atlanta BeltLine is Hosting A Block Party on August 20 to Bring Awareness to New Businesses in Pilot Program
Six businesses were selected for the Atlanta BeltLine MarketPlace pilot program. The businesses will receive affordable commercial spaces with storefronts. The pilot program includes Black-owned businesses, veterans, families and members of the LGBTQ+ community: Cococakes by Coco; Good As Burgers; Grady Baby Company & Apparel ; Not As Famous Cookie Company; PinkPothos and Urban Grind.
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
AccessAtlanta
How to spend a day at The Battery Atlanta
Home to the Atlanta Braves (Truist Park), The Battery is a hotspot that brings together fans, locals and visitors from all over. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, this sports and entertainment destination offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. If you’re coming with friends or the whole family, there is certainly something to please everyone.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma
A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need. C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since. A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference. "So, Blankies 4 My...
nypressnews.com
Marvin Sapp attends Atlanta red carpet premiere of “Never Would Have Made It” biopic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — Gospel legend Marvin Sapp was in Atlanta for a star-studded red carpet event Wednesday night at Regal Atlantic Station. He joined cast members for TV One’s world premiere movie screening of “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story.”
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Launches Five International Routes from Atlanta
DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) is extending its international winter route network out of Atlanta with service to five more destinations, including the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. The low-cost carrier will launch the new routes in the fall with limited-time low rates through early 2023. The new international...
