I had nice date night on Saturday evening checking out Little Alley Steak located in Buckhead. I’ve actually been to this restaurant a few times to meet friends for cocktails but have never had the chance to sit down and dine. Well, this time I did and I was blown away! Not only was my waitress the best ever, the atmosphere, food and overall experience was top notch! If you’re trying to impress your significant other, you might want to save up and head to this establishment, it won’t disappoint lol!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO