beckersspine.com
7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more
Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
ocj.com
Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
wvxu.org
Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think
After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
Man killed in Knox County standoff had 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, BCI says
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — More than 1,000 guns and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the property of a man who law enforcement officers shot and killed in Knox County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Law enforcement officials were called to a...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon Planning Commission OKs Sanoh America expansion
Sanoh America got the Mount Vernon Municipal Planning Commission’s approval to expand its building’s floor space by 25% at its location on Industrial Park Drive. Sanoh is a manufacturer of brake line and fuel line tubing with headquarters in Findlay. It wants to add a 150-foot-by-500-foot addition to the back of its Mount Vernon facility, adding 75,000 square feet of floor space.
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt Honored
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt was recently honored with the 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award from the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB). The award recognizes law enforcement officers that have demonstrated exemplary crisis intervention skills or otherwise gone above and beyond in their professional capacity as first responders. The CIT Officer of the Year award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to positive crisis outcomes for those served by the mental health and recovery services system.
cwcolumbus.com
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 21
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 21.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Mansfield, OH USA
I am a nurse at the VA in Mansfield, Ohio. I was back getting a pop out of the pop machine and saw this little heart hanging on the wall. I went over to look at it and it states ” I need a home”. Well, I have the perfect spot at my desk I thought to myself. I looked up this hearts little meaning and decided to keep it 🙂
Mount Vernon News
Lewis Clark Insurance: Family-owned business serving customers for 3 generations
Lewis Clark Insurance Co. in Newark and Mount Vernon is a local, family-owned agency dating back to 1966. "My dad, Lewis Clark, opened the insurance agency in the back of a little grocery store," current owner Cyndi Lane told the Mount Vernon News. "My dad passed away about three years ago."
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WHIZ
Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the last week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
Mount Vernon News
Board of Elections holding special meeting, Tuesday
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Elections will hold an a Special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m. to review the Official Canvass for the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. This meeting will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar Street, Mount Vernon.
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
