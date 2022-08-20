Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Board of Elections holding special meeting, Tuesday
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Elections will hold an a Special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m. to review the Official Canvass for the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. This meeting will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar Street, Mount Vernon.
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
WHIZ
Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 21
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 21.
iheart.com
AQUA ANNOUNCES $1.3MILLION OF MARION AREA PROJECTS
MARION, OH–Aqua is announcing plans for eight water distribution projects aimed at enhancing reliability and water flows in Marion. The projects will replace water mains that have been in service between 80 and 90 years. “Because of the relatively small scope of these projects we’ve combined them into three...
Galion police chief placed on leave
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – The Galion Police Department’s chief has been placed on administrative leave, according to city officials. Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave beginning on Wednesday, said Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion. The city confirmed it placed Rodriguez on leave “pending a fact-finding effort,” but did not […]
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
Man killed in Knox County standoff had 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, BCI says
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — More than 1,000 guns and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the property of a man who law enforcement officers shot and killed in Knox County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Law enforcement officials were called to a...
WANE-TV
Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
cwcolumbus.com
Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
cwcolumbus.com
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee
GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
Mount Vernon News
Lewis Clark Insurance: Family-owned business serving customers for 3 generations
Lewis Clark Insurance Co. in Newark and Mount Vernon is a local, family-owned agency dating back to 1966. "My dad, Lewis Clark, opened the insurance agency in the back of a little grocery store," current owner Cyndi Lane told the Mount Vernon News. "My dad passed away about three years ago."
Mount Vernon News
'Flxible' neon sign to be raffled in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE—The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is raffling a custom-made neon sign to raise funds for historic preservation. The sign, featuring the former Flxible Corporation’s logo, features a vibrant blue oval with white script lettering inside. The sign measures 31 inches long by 13 inches high with a black background and was made by neon artist John Barton. The sign is currently on display in the front window of Copper Top Gallery.
crawfordcountynow.com
Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event
MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
Large Scale Development Reportedly Coming To Polaris Parkway
Columbus Business First has reported that NP Limited Partnership, the development team behind Polaris, is planning a $150 million mixed use project east of Top Golf and Ikea. Called the Galaxy at Polaris, it would have two phases. The first phase, on 12 acres, will have eight buildings including a...
WHIZ
Local Veteran Celebrates 98th Birthday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone today!. William McClelland spent the afternoon at the Zanesville VFW celebrating his 98th birthday!. McClelland, a World War II veteran, had one wish for the special day: he wanted to sit down and enjoy a drink with his fellow veterans.
