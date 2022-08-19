Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa: Luke Rockhold rubbing blood on my face at UFC 278 was ‘very disgusting’
It took UFC middleweight Paulo Costa a little while to comprehend what Luke Rockhold did in the final seconds of their UFC 278 fight. Once he figured it out, he shared the reaction many did to Rockhold smearing blood on his face. “I didn’t see it in the moment of...
Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the three-round war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Costa vs. Rockhold served as the co-main event of UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was quite clear that Rockhold had difficulty fighting at high altitude but his toughness carried him through all three rounds.
MMA Fighting
UFC analyst Vitor Miranda wonders how Paulo Costa’s out-of-the-cage decisions will affect UFC 278 performance
Paulo Costa returns to the octagon to face former UFC and Strikeforce champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City on Aug. 20. UFC analyst Vitor Miranda wonders how much the decisions he’s made outside the cage affect his performance on Saturday night.
UFC 278 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 278 event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending a three-year hiatus when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The California native will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero in his most recent efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Simeon Powell
Simeon Powell def. Joao Paulo Fagundes via TKO (leg kicks) — Round 2, 1:56. Professional Fighters League (PFL) LIVE! PFL Playoffs 3 Results, Streaming Play-By-Play Updates. by Adam Guillen Jr. MMAmania.com Aug 20, 2022, 6:04pm EDT. PFL’s 2022 playoffs continue today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Copper Box Arena...
MMA Fighting
Darius Mafi
Ali Taleb def. Darius Mafi via technical submission (guillotine choke) — Round 1, 1:58. Professional Fighters League (PFL) LIVE! PFL Playoffs 3 Results, Streaming Play-By-Play Updates. by Adam Guillen Jr. MMAmania.com Aug 20, 2022, 6:04pm EDT. PFL’s 2022 playoffs continue today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Copper Box Arena...
Joe Rogan: Leon Edwards' UFC 278 knockout of Kamaru Usman was best head-kick KO in history
Leon Edwards’ finish of Kamaru Usman came out of nowhere. And because of the circumstances around Edwards’ (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) finish of Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) late in the fifth round in the UFC 278 main event, longtime UFC analyst Joe Rogan said it was the best head-kick knockout in UFC history.
MMAmania.com
Dana White to the rescue! UFC boss blocks USADA vampires after Paulo Costa blood beef
The bloodsuckers at USADA, charged with pre- and post-fight drug testing for UFC, used to have carte blanche when it came to drawing plasma under its “Whereabouts” policy, which is how dehydrated middleweight contender Paulo Costa got forced into a blood test in the waning hours of his UFC 278 weight cut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Helwani Defends Luke Rockhold’s Legacy Against Jake Paul
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani went back and forth with Jake Paul on Twitter after the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized Luke Rockhold’s display at UFC 278. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, former middleweight champion Rockhold returned to action for the first time since 2019. Having suffered three knockout losses in his previous four outings, many were expecting the veteran to fall to a similar fate at the hands of Paulo Costa in Utah.
After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'
Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 Results: Usman vs. Edwards 2
MMA Fighting has UFC 278 results for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 278 Twitter updates from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will square off against Leon...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement
Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 full fight video highlights from their heavyweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Usyk vs. Joshua 2 took place Aug. 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Oleksadr Usyk (20-0) and Anthony Joshua (24-3) collided in the main event. The WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight titles were on the line. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards says body ‘just shut down’ at UFC 278, credits coaches for comeback: ‘They knew how to press my buttons’
Leon Edwards admits that doubt started to creep in at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman, but added his coaches helped keep him in the fight to score his comeback knockout. This past Saturday, Edwards won the welterweight championship with a stunning fifth-round knockout of Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Behind on the scorecards with less than one minute left in the fight, Edwards unleashed a left head kick that put Usman out cold. But for as good as the comeback was, “Rocky” believes the elevation in Salt Lake City may have prevented an even better performance.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul pokes fun at Kamaru Usman for UFC 278 KO loss, says he’ll fight in October
Jake Paul was quite active on social media on Saturday where he teased a new fight announcement, and took some shots at the now former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Following Usman’s stunning final-minute KO loss to new champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Paul posted a series of tweets poking fun at Usman for the result.
MMA Fighting
Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights
Watch Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights from their bare knuckle boxing bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Page vs. Perry took place Aug. 20 at OVO Arena in London, England. Michael Page (0-1) and Mike Perry (2-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on the BKFC app.
Watch Former UFC Champion Luke Rockhold Wrestle A Steer
I don’t know who decided this was a good idea, but I am here for it. Luke Rockhold is making his comeback fight this weekend at UFC 278 as the former 185lbs Champ takes on Paulo Costa after 3 years away from the octagon. With a professional record of...
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman promises ‘vengeance’ in first statement after losing title in shocking upset at UFC 278
For the first time since 2013, Kamaru Usman is dealing with a loss after he suffered a stunning fifth-round knockout courtesy of Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 main event. The shocking result came after Edwards uncorked a head kick that blasted Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas with less than a minute remaining in the fight. Usman was out as he hit the ground while Edwards celebrated the monumental victory as he became UFC welterweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Kayla Harrison dominates, will meet Larissa Pacheco for third time in PFL final
Kayla Harrison will once again fight for the Professional Fighters League lightweight title on Nov. 25. The two-time 155-pound champion made short work of Martina Jindrova in the main event of Saturday’s PFL Playoffs 3 in London to make her way to the playoff final. Harrison caught a kick early on and took Jindrova down, immediately going to side control. Jindrova tried her best to survive the barrage of punches from full mount but had no answer when Harrison locked the arm-triangle choke to get the tap in just over three minutes.
MMA Fighting
Merab Dvalishvili focused on helping Aljamain Sterling prepare for ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 278 win
Merab Dvalishvili will enter the top-five in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings this week after defeating José Aldo at UFC 278, and although he has a plethora of big fight options ahead of him, he’s solely focused on helping his teammate — and current 135-pound champ — Aljamain Sterling prepare for this next title defense.
Comments / 0