Courty gets 200th win as CWC defeats Salem
Carmi-White County Girls Tennis Head Coach Chris Courty collected his 200th career win on Monday as the Lady Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 8-1 victory over Salem at Bradshaw Park. In singles, Johanna Smith defeated Kaley Blomberg 5-3, Kadie Simmons took down Amaziah Winchester 10-2, Olivia Cox downed...
CWC Volleyball takes down Mt. Carmel to start season
The reigning regional champion Carmi-White County Lady Bulldog Volleyball team began their 2022 season in Mt. Carmel on Monday night, and the they picked up right where they left on from 2021. The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets, winning 25-15 and 25-13. In serving, Katelynn Niehaus went 11 for...
Junior High Baseball Snaps 3-Game Losing Streak
The Carmi-White County Junior High baseball team ended their 3-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over Fairfield Monday afternoon. The Bullpups held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the 5th inning when Fairfield plated 2 runs. Carmi answered with 2 more in the top of the 6th inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Mules would score another in the bottom of the 6th to tie things up at 3. The Bullpups then scored twice in the top of the 7th inning on RBI base hits by Cole Kingston and Jayce Digman, which would end up being enough as Jaxon Bradshaw earned the save on the mound and the Bullpups got the win 5-3. Jace Courson got the start on the mound for the Bullpups, and he was electric. Courson allowed just 1 hit in 5 and ⅔ innings, striking out 7 and only walking 2. Bradshaw struck out 3 in 1 and ⅓ inning of work. Courson also collected two base hits on the day, Bradshaw had one hit as well. Travis Nausley had two base hits and an RBI and Banks Moore had 2 base hits. The Bullpups are now 2-3 on the season and they are back at home on Thursday as they host Eldorado. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.
Talley Arrested On Multiple Warrants
According to the Carmi Police Department, at about 7:30 Friday night, August 19th, 35 year old Nicholas Andrew Talley of Carmi was arrested at 707 Burrell Street on three warrants, two from White County and one from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is being held at the White County...
Dunham Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Battery
A Carmi man has bonded out of the White County Jail following his court appearance on Monday. On Saturday August 20th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department was dispatched to 704 1st Street in regards to a domestic in progress. 40 year old Stephen A Dunham was taken into custody and is being charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery. Dunham is scheduled to return to court on September 19th at 9:30 AM.
Abandoned 4-Wheeler Returned To Owner
At the same time that a report was made regarding an abandoned 4-wheeler, the owner was calling to report that it had been stolen. On August 19th, Deputy Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to County Road 800 East where the stolen 4 wheeler had been found. Weiss spoke with Jeffrey Williams of 835 Co Rd 750 E in Carmi who reported that an orange ATV had been stolen from his residence. Williams arrived at 800 East and provided the Deputy with paperwork that positively identified the 4-wheeler as his. Deputy Weiss noticed that there was damage to the ignition, the fuel line and the front fenders had been spray painted black. The 4-wheeler was released to Williams at the scene.
Driving On A Suspended License Lands A Fairfield Man In The White County Jail
A traffic stop by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Fairfield man. At around 1:30 AM Sunday, a registration check on the vehicle revealed that 35 year old Nickolas A Ewing was driving on a suspended driver’s license. Ewing was also charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on a $250 bond. Ewing paid bond and was released. A court date has been set for September 27th at 9:00 AM.
