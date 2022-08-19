The Carmi-White County Junior High baseball team ended their 3-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over Fairfield Monday afternoon. The Bullpups held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the 5th inning when Fairfield plated 2 runs. Carmi answered with 2 more in the top of the 6th inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Mules would score another in the bottom of the 6th to tie things up at 3. The Bullpups then scored twice in the top of the 7th inning on RBI base hits by Cole Kingston and Jayce Digman, which would end up being enough as Jaxon Bradshaw earned the save on the mound and the Bullpups got the win 5-3. Jace Courson got the start on the mound for the Bullpups, and he was electric. Courson allowed just 1 hit in 5 and ⅔ innings, striking out 7 and only walking 2. Bradshaw struck out 3 in 1 and ⅓ inning of work. Courson also collected two base hits on the day, Bradshaw had one hit as well. Travis Nausley had two base hits and an RBI and Banks Moore had 2 base hits. The Bullpups are now 2-3 on the season and they are back at home on Thursday as they host Eldorado. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO