Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
TechRadar
BenQ enables digital transformation needed for business to succeed today
We sit with Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ to understand the company and its vast product range. Businesses and the way they conduct work has radically changed in the past 3 years. Collaboration is no longer six people sitting together in a meeting room and technology is an asset businesses can’t grow without anymore. Digital transformation on a grand scale is needed to keep up with the requirements of the current professional world.
biztoc.com
FTX revenue reportedly grew 1000% in one year, leaked documents reveal
FTX was among the many crypto exchanges with a front-row seat to witness the crypto hype of 2021, back when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies hit their all-time highs. Driven by massive customer onboarding, partnerships, sponsorships and other factors, FTX’s revenue reportedly grew 1000% in 2021 — revealed internal documents.
biztoc.com
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page
Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
Emerging Technologies Ushering the Life Sciences Industry Into the Metaverse, According to Accenture Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Accenture’s (NYSE: ACN) Life Sciences Technology Vision 2022 report explores the technology trends that will transform how biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies solve manufacturing and device problems, improve equity in clinical trial participation and build more resilient supply chains to provide patients and healthcare professionals with more personalized experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005076/en/ How people experience the internet is being reimagined, and enterprises need to be ready for what comes next. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TELUS International Appoints New Chief Transformation Officer to Enhance its Digital Transformation Capabilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, announced the appointment of Beth Howen as the company’s new Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) effective today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005054/en/ Beth Howen, Chief Transformation Officer, TELUS International (Photo: Business Wire)
6 Signs That You’re Ready To Invest In An Early-Stage Startup
There are plenty of success stories circulating the news of venture capital (VC) investors that have made substantial wealth through capital investments in early-stage startups. With the aid of technology and digital tools, entrepreneurs have become more connected with the right list of lucrative investors willing to fund their innovative business ventures.
Business Insider
Impact investing finances companies that aim to do good in the world — here's how it works and how to get involved
Impact investing, ESG, socially responsible investing: What's the difference?. Impact investing targets companies or projects committed to specific social or environmental causes. While many perform well, the return on impact investments may be lower than more traditional investments'. Impact investing is largely limited to private equity, but individuals can get...
How Investing In Real Estate May Have Just Gotten Easier
Investing in real estate has been commonplace in the U.S. for decades. Despite its popularity, real estate has typically only been available to people with significant resources because of the amount of money and time properties require. Over the years different organizations have come into place to make real estate...
Cos Bar Taps Skypad Data Performance to Better Inventory Visibility
Inventory visibility will only become more important as fashion and beauty brands work to target their consumers and deliver on their demand IRL, online and even beyond that into the metaverse. As such, luxury cosmetics retailer Cos Bar has enlisted the support of data performance platform Skypad from the SKY I.T. Group to equip the company with tools to create better data insights in house, as well as to improve the consumer’s shopping experience.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 Skypad is a data platform that,...
ceoworld.biz
Four Steps to Successfully Build & Leverage Strategic Partnerships
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller. While Keller wasn’t talking about business, her wisdom applies. No single company can source, build, market, sell, and distribute all independently. Even a company as large as Amazon relies on a partnership with UPS for shipping – for now, at least! And smaller companies need even more partnerships to become and remain innovative and competitive.
TechCrunch
5 investors explain why longevity tech is a long-term play
While we’re still far away from achieving that lofty goal, science has advanced a lot and as life expectancy increased, longevity is now a realm of technology and medicine that aims to increase how long people can live healthily. “There is a common misconception in the general public that...
