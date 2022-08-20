Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
Tech Times
Top 5 Best Internet of Things (IoT) Software in 2022
IoT software has emerged as one of the key inventions of the twenty-first century in recent years. There came a streamlined connection between different systems through the internet by linking items we see at home or work equipment professionals use through embedded devices. In this technology-driven environment, the physical world collaborates so effectively with the digital world that companies rely on the Internet of Things (IoT) to automate operations and save labor expenses.
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!
'Anti-reflective' coating allows Wi-Fi to pass through walls
Researchers at the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) and the University of Rennes have discovered a new method that allows Wi-Fi signals to penetrate walls more effectively, a development that could transform home broadband connectivity – as well as and 6G. (opens in new tab) Currently, Wi-Fi signals...
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Food Beast
This Augmented Reality Device Allows You to Preview Food in 3D
In the ever-evolving world of the fine dining experience, restaurants are constantly searching for innovative ways to up the ante. One start-up hoping to reshape how we view menus and make dining choices is London-based HoloLamp. Founded in 2016, HoloLamp is the first spatial augmented reality device which creates a...
TechCrunch
Meet the ex-Amazon satellite engineers wanting to disrupt hardware workflow
“You’d be shocked at how archaic the tools are,” Lucy Hoag, co-founder of Violet Labs, said. She wasn’t referring to the sophistication of the tools, but the way in which the hardware production toolset is balkanized across both teams and tasks. It’s a problem, common across the industry, that she and her co-founder Caitlin Curtis say leads to major inefficiencies.
BAE Systems to Develop Leap-Forward Technology for Next-Generation Radar and Communications Systems
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs TM research and development organization a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. The breakthrough technology developed through the program could enable an unprecedented combination of low noise, compact size, and frequency agility for next-generation airborne sensing and communications capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005009/en/ BAE Systems’ FAST LabsTM research and development organization awarded a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. (Photo: BAE Systems)
cryptonewsz.com
SubQuery to Power Loop Finance, an All-in-One DeFi Exchange
In the Cosmos blockchain environment, Loop Finance, single decentralized finance (DeFi) Exchange, NFT Market, and crypto educational network established cooperation with SubQuery. SubQuery & Loop originally collaborated when SubQuery emerged as the first solution in the Terra community to do away with the requirement for developers to construct their custom...
Nature.com
Massive metamaterial system-loaded MIMO antenna array for 5G base stations
An integrated massive multiple-input multiple-output (mMIMO) antenna system loaded with metamaterial (MTM) is proposed in this article for fifth-generation (5G) applications. Besides, achievement of duple negative (DNG) characteristics using a proposed compact complementary split-ring resonator (SRR), a broad epsilon negative metamaterial (ENG) with more than 1Â GHz bandwidth (BW), and near-zero refractive index (NZRI) features are presented. The proposed mMIMO antenna consists of eight subarrays with three layers that operate in the 5G mind band at 3.5Â GHz (3.40"“3.65Â GHz) with high port isolation between adjacent antenna elements compared to an antenna that does not use MTM. Each subarray has two patches on the top layer, while the middle and bottom layers have two categories of full and partial ground plans, respectively. Simulated, produced, and tested are 32 elements with a total volume of 184 Ã— 340 Ã— 1.575 mm3. The measured findings reveal that the sub-6 antenna has a better than 10Â dB reflection coefficient (S11), a lower than 35Â dB isolation, and a peak gain of 10.6 dBi for each subarray. Furthermore, the recommended antenna loaded with MTM has demonstrated good MIMO performance with an ECC of less than 0.0001, total efficiencies of more than 90%, more than 300Â MHz bandwidth, and an overall gain of 19.5 dBi.
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
By firing a Fibonacci laser pulse at atoms inside a quantum computer, physicists have created a completely new, strange phase of matter that behaves as if it has two dimensions of time. The new phase of matter (opens in new tab), created by using lasers to rhythmically jiggle a strand...
electrek.co
Testing EBL’s big and small power stations for lots (or a little) off-grid power on a budget
Portable power stations perform the same role as an old-fashioned gas-powered generator but in a cleaner and safer way. They have an on-board battery matched with an inverter to provide silent, clean, and exhaust-free electricity anywhere you can carry them. With so many options available these days, the trickiest part can be just choosing the right size. Having recently tested two of EBL’s power stations side by side (the EBL Voyager 1000 and EBL Voyager 330), I had the chance to see how and where I might fit different-sized power stations into my life.
Phys.org
Experts go all in when CEBAF is in trouble
For decades, physicists and researchers from around the globe have flocked to the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility to unlock the subatomic mysteries of how the universe works. Here, the world-class Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) is a marvel of science and technology, a DOE...
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Drone with Specialized Landing Gear That Enables it to Touch Down Safely on Angled Surfaces
University of Sherbrooke engineers have developed a drone with specialized landing gear that enables it to touch down safely on angled surfaces like rooftops. The modified DJI F450 drone does this by using extremely lightweight friction shock absorbers that are designed to absorb kinetic energy from impact. Rapid thrust reversal...
ZDNet
Video conferencing from the Titanic wreck?
A researcher has brought video conferencing technology to one of the most remote places on earth: The wreck of the HMS Titanic, which is resting on the seabed 13,000 feet below the surface. "It is as if we can now carry out video conferences from the abyss," says Alex Waibel,...
Nature.com
Unconventional materials that do more with light
You have full access to this article via your institution. Optoelectronic materials turn light into electricity; some can also turn electricity into light. My research deals with examples of these materials which have great potential for use in advanced technologies. My team uses high-performing unconventional optoelectronic materials — such as...
Nature.com
Identification of microstructures critically affecting material properties using machine learning framework based on metallurgists' thinking process
In materials science, machine learning has been intensively researched and used in various applications. However, it is still far from achieving intelligence comparable to that of human experts in terms of creativity and explainability. In this paper, we investigate whether machine learning can acquire explainable knowledge without directly introducing problem-specific information such as explicit physical mechanisms. In particular, a potential of machine learning to obtain the capability to identify a part of material structures that critically affects a physical property without human prior knowledge is mainly discussed. The guide for constructing the machine learning framework adopted in this paper is to imitate human researchers' process of thinking in the interpretation and development of materials. Our framework was applied to the optimization of structures of artificial dual-phase steels in terms of a fracture property. A comparison of results of the framework with those of numerical simulation based on governing physical laws demonstrated the potential of our framework for the identification of a part of microstructures critically affecting the target property. Consequently, this implies that our framework can implicitly acquire an intuition in a similar way that human researchers empirically attain the general strategy for material design consistent with the physical background.
FireRescue1
What 5G means for public safety and what you need to know
The T-Mobile wireless network makes use of both low- and mid-band frequencies to deliver America's largest 5G network and new operational capabilities for first responder agencies Content provided byT-Mobile. Wireless connectivity facilitates fast, effective communication and public safety agencies around the country have been increasingly embracing mobile technology to support...
Phys.org
Scientists fine-tune 'tweezers of sound' for contactless manipulation of objects
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have successfully enhanced technology to lift small particles using sound waves. Their "acoustic tweezers" could lift things from reflective surfaces without physical contact, but stability remained an issue. Now, using an adaptive algorithm to fine-tune how the tweezers are controlled, they have drastically improved how stably the particles can be lifted. With further miniaturization, this technology could be deployed in a vast range of environments, including space.
