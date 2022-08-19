ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential. After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Target tumbles, retail sales slump and Fed minutes on tap

Biopharma Blue Water Vaccines jumps on monkeypox announcement. Blue Water Vaccines share price more than doubled in Wednesday trading before giving back gains. The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga

Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes

Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
Benzinga

Intuit's Earnings Outlook

Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Whirlpool: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
