Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022
Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential. After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Target tumbles, retail sales slump and Fed minutes on tap
Biopharma Blue Water Vaccines jumps on monkeypox announcement. Blue Water Vaccines share price more than doubled in Wednesday trading before giving back gains. The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Deere Stock Tumbles As Supply Chain Pressures Bring Q3 Earnings Miss, Profit Forecast Cut
Deere & Co (DE) shares tumbled in pre-market trading after the farm equipment maker posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings and trimmed its full-year profit forecast amid ongoing supply chain pressures. Deere said earnings for the three months ending on August 1, the group's fiscal second quarter, came in at $6.16...
4 Automakers That Pay A Strong Dividend: How To Make Money Off These Stocks During A Bear Market
Cars shape the way we live our lives. For most, it is a way to get from one place to another, but others see it as a symbol of status or a collector's item. Since the Model T, cars have been integral to American culture with the pros outweighing the cons.
Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Cisco Systems Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Sales Outlook As Supply Chain Pressures Ease
Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares powered higher Thursday after the the world's biggest computer network equipment maker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings as supply chain pressures and chip shortages eased into the summer months. Cisco said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in July, the group's fiscal fourth quarter,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes
Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
Intuit's Earnings Outlook
Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Whirlpool: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
