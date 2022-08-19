ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

ReadingFilm Announces Screening in Support of Suicide Awareness Month

ReadingFilm is proud to collaborate with Berks Area Mental Health Organizations during Suicide Prevention Month in presenting Hell or High Seas, Thursday, September 15th, 6:30 pm at Boscov Theatre, Goggleworks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601. Everyday in the U.S. over 20 veterans die of suicide....
READING, PA
Work on Reading women’s shelter begins

A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
READING, PA
New Journey Community Outreach Executive Director to Retire

New Journey Community Outreach’s (NJCO) Board of Directors has announced the planned retirement of its first Executive Director, Susan Krall, effective August 26, 2022. Susan Krall joined NJCO in 2012 when the non-profit organization was created in response to the closing of New Journey United Methodist Church (which merged with West Lawn United Methodist Church). NJCO assumed responsibility for continuing the essential food and clothing services provided for low-income persons by “the yellow church” which served as a leader for social outreach programs in Southwest Reading for the past five decades.
READING, PA
Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
EASTON, PA
Berks County Falls Free Coalition to Hold Event for Falls Prevention Awareness

Falling is NOT a normal part of aging. The Berks County Falls Free Coalition is committed to empowering all older adults in Berks County to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65. Berks County Falls Free Coalition is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week. As part of this national outreach campaign, Berks County Falls Free Coalition is holding an event to raise awareness among older adults in our hometown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LightHouse Women and Children’s Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

Hope Rescue Mission will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new residential center for women and children on their 5 acre campus at 9am on Tuesday, August 23rd. The massive development project to transform a 25,000-square-foot thrift store into the LightHouse Women and Children’s Center began in January 2020 when they kicked off their capital campaign that was then halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Campaign efforts were reignited at the May 1, 2022 Hope Gala and will continue as construction costs have increased by $2M since the project began.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
9 Berks County GSEP Girl Scouts Receive Prestigious Gold Award

This year, 63 Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania (GSEP) Girl Scouts from across its 9-county council territory earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award—the highest achievement in Girl Scouting—during the 2020–2021-member year, of which 9 were Berks County Girl Scouts. The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes Girl...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
City of Reading City Council Meeting 8-22-22

The City of Reading City Council held their bi weekly meeting on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
Berks Cultural Diversity Festival 8-22-22

Some upcoming events, including the upcoming Berks Cultural Diversity Festival, are outlined by Mike Toledo, Executive Director of Centro Hispano, Alex Civil, Executive Director of Bring the Change, and host John Morgan, on “Berks Inter-Cultural Alliance”. From the program: Berks Inter-Cultural Alliance.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Health Services
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area introduces new adoption programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is introducing two new initiatives: a Longest Resident Foster-to-Adopt program and a new “Meet Your Match” adoption application. The Foster-to-Adopt program features adoptable dogs that are some of the shelter’s longest residents. This program will give...
HARRISBURG, PA
It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital

After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
Looking Trim and Ready for School in Pottstown

GETTING A FRESH START – Pottstown High School graduate Tony Betts and members of the crew (above and below) at Blades Edge Barbershop, 272 Walnut St., Pottstown, observed its eighth business anniversary Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) from 3-6 p.m. by offering free haircuts and school supplies to local youths. The event gave recipients a smart-looking, fresh start for the new school year, and offered a way for the volunteers to thank the community for supporting the business. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the cut-and-trim marathon was open to the public and reportedly kept the shop’s chairs filled throughout the afternoon.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Alvernia welcomes largest class in university history

Nearly 600 first-year and transfer students matriculate for the fall semester. Alvernia University welcomes the third straight largest class of nearly 600 students to campus, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2026. “We are honored to yet again serve our largest incoming class in our history as we continue...

