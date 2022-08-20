Prep scoreboard (8/19)
Football
Eau Claire Memorial 36, La Crosse Logan 8
Logan;0;0;8;0;— 8
Memorial;6;16;14;0;— 36
First Quarter
ECM: Peter Albert 9 pass from Ryan Thompson (kick failed).
Second Quarter
ECM: Reagan Hub 6 pass from Thompson (Hub run).
ECM: Julius Clark 9 pass from Thompson (Alec Tomac run).
Third Quarter
ECM: Clark 27 pass from Thompson (kick good).
L: 18-yard pass (conversion good).
ECM: Shimar Simmons 72 run (kick good).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (30-233): Simmons 12-142, Albert 7-59, Clark 1-13, Leo Lauscher 3-8, Thompson 5-7, J. Conner 2-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 17-23-1-141.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Clark 6-76, Simmons 3-33, Albert 3-10, T. Ferguson 1-8, Hub 1-6, Conner 1-5, T. Kopsell 1-4, Gerber 1-0.
La Crosse Central 19, Eau Claire North 14
Central;0;13;6;0;— 19
North;0;6;8;0;— 14
Second Quarter
C: Boston Brindley 14 run (kick failed), 9:38.
N: Jack Kein 1 run (kick failed), 0:03.
C: Jude Alvarado 2 run (kick good), 0:00.
Third Quarter
N: James Jarzynski 6 run (Kein run).
C: Brindley 26 pass reception (conversion failed).
Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 21
Menomonie;7;7;0;7;— 21
Rice Lake;0;8;6;12;— 26
First Quarter
M: Steele Schaefer 6 run (kick good).
Second Quarter
RL: Conner Durand 6 run (Matt Farm pass from Carson Tomesh).
M: Brady Goodman 11 pass from Treysen Witt (kick good).
Third Quarter
RL: Max Nelson 98 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Easton Stone 1 run (pass failed).
M: Schaefer 4 run (kick good).
RL: Wyatt Kunesh 9 run (run failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie: Schaefer 22-47. Rice Lake (39-270): Nelson 4-116, Lucas Peters 21-108, Durand 3-21, Stone 5-14, Kunesh 2-12.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie: Treysen Witt 14-19-1-175. Rice Lake: Nelson 3-3-0-37.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Farm 3-37.
Durand 22, Spring Valley 21
SV;0;7;14;0;— 21
Durand;6;0;8;8;— 22
First Quarter
D: Dawson Hartung 1 run (pass failed), 0:10.
Second Quarter
SV: Diego Schmitt 1 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 7:09.
Third Quarter
SV: Wyatt Goveronski 1 run (Stasiek kick), 7:23.
D: Hartung 1 run (Ryan Mason run), 3:05.
SV: Stasiek 70 return (Stasiek kick), 2:54.
Fourth Quarter
D: Mason 9 run (Hartung run), 10:40.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (37-143): Schmitt 15-60, Goveronski 10-34, Stasiek 4-27, Justin Rielly 4-10, Trevor Forster 2-7, Tanner Dicus 1-5. Durand (52-256): Hartung 26-113, Mason 17-109, Eli Whitwam 8-28, Ethan Hurlburt 1-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley: Goveronski 3-6-0-39. Durand: Whitwam 2-4-0-22, Hurlburt 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Cade Stasiek 2-30, Rielly 1-9. Durand: Hurlburt 1-19, Mason 1-3.
Fall Creek 26, Altoona 20
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (34-160): Colin Boyarski 26-170, Jackson Berg 1-5, Hunter Hibbard 1-5, Ben Kuenkel 6-(-20). Fall Creek (30-123): Ben Kelly 13-77, Ryan Whittlinger 10-33, Eli Laube 7-13.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: Kuenkel 10-17-0-94. Fall Creek: Laube 7-12-0-124, Kelly 1-1-0-58.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Hibbard 4-45, Thorin Steele 2-22, Zavondre Cole 2-17, Colin Strehlo 1-10. Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 2-80, Jacob Wathke 2-66, Whittlinger 3-18, Bo Vollrath 1-14.
Mondovi 20, G-E-T 10
Mondovi;7;0;7;6;— 20
GET;0;10;0;0;— 10
First Quarter
M: Dawson Rud 4 run (Cody Wagner kick), 6:37.
Second Quarter
GET: Cody Schmitz 1 run (Domanick Knott kick), 7:29.
GET: Knott 25 field goal, 0:01.
Third Quarter
M: Rud 79 pass from Jarod Falkner (Wagner kick), 1:21.
Fourth Quarter
M: Rud 74 run (kick failed), 7:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (22-163): Rud 9-101, Falkner 12-61, Jake Linse 1-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi: Falkner 4-7-0-111.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Rud 1-79, Cade Fremstad 1-17, Peyton Snyder 1-13, Wagner 1-2.
Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6
Cadott;6;3;0;7;— 16
SB;0;0;0;6;— 6
First Quarter
C: Nolan Blum 80 pass from Tristan Drier (run failed), 11:49.
Second Quarter
C: Peter Weir 33 field goal, 8:04.
Fourth Quarter
C: Nick Fasbender 2 run (Weir kick), 9:14.
SB: Madden Mahr 25 pass from Logan Burzynski (run failed), 4:22.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott: Tegan Ritter 12-86, Fasbender 16-49, Conner Roth 3-21, Easton Goodman 12-13, Drier 6-13. Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 6-56, Chase Sturm 11-31, Blake Paul 6-23, Landon Hoel 5-12, Landon Karlen 5-12.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Drier 4-8-0-124. Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 14-32-0-166, Henry Hoel 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Blum 1-80, Ritter 2-37, Goodman 1-7. Stanley-Boyd: Mahr 7-95, Karlen 4-33, Henry Hoel 1-22, Landon Hoel 2-16, Burzynski 1-15.
Spooner 29, Elk Mound 21
EM;7;6;8;0;— 21
Spooner;7;0;7;15;— 29
First Quarter
EM: Kaden Russo 1 run (Russo kick), 4:20.
S: J. Morales 69 run (kick good), 4:04.
Second Quarter
EM: Carter Vieth 2 run (kick failed), 4:06.
Third Quarter
EM: Vieth 12 run (Ryan Bartig pass from Russo), 8:12.
S: B. Rangel 80 run (kick good), 3:08.
Fourth Quarter
S: F. Killinger 5 pass from E. Melton (Rangel pass from Melton), 4:47.
S: J. Kelby 79 interception return (kick good), 0:46.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (50-337): Vieth 29-220, Russo 16-100, Parker Dutzle 3-10, Bartig 1-5, Brady Amble 1-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound: Russo 6-14-3-51, Logan Jerome 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Bartig 4-41, Carter Garnett 1-10.
Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Cumberland;12;16;6;0;— 34
OF;0;6;0;14;— 20
First Quarter
C: Jax Effertz 70 pass from David Olson (run failed), 7:03.
C: Effertz 11 pass from Olson (pass failed), 1:09.
Second Quarter
OF: Isaac Iverson 2 run (kick failed), 11:08.
C: Effertz 11 pass from Olson (Vaughn Johnson pass from Olson), 7:46.
C: Olson 2 run (Gavin Gores pass from Olson), 0:22.
Third Quarter
C: Roman Ranallo 5 run (pass failed), 6:15.
Fourth Quarter
OF: Safety, 3:00.
OF: Timmy Koskovich 5 run (kick failed), 1:26.
OF: Koskovich 32 pass from Ashton Oliver (pass failed), 1:15.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cumberland (30-158): Ranallo 15-78. Osseo-Fairchild (36-185): Oliver 12-71.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cumberland: Olson 16-21-1-239. Osseo-Fairchild: Tryggve Korger 3-6, Oliver 2-5, Lucas Frase 1-13.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cumberland: Ed Chafer 2-88, Effertz 8-64, Johnson 4-44, Gores 1-28, Derrick Gideo 1-17. Osseo-Fairchild: Frase 2-41, Koskovich 1-33.
Augusta 34, Pittsville 22
Augusta;6;14;8;6;— 34
Pittsville;8;8;6;0;— 22
First Quarter
P: Waylon Grimm 40 pass from Jake Hardinger (Grimm pass from Hardinger).
A: Brennan King 2 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
A: Levi White 12 run (pass failed).
A: White 4 pass from King (White pass from King).
P: Kaden Schiller 12 pass from Hardinger (Grimm pass from Hardinger).
Third Quarter
P: Dylan Luther 3 run (run failed).
A: 70 kick return (White pass from King).
Fourth Quarter
A: King 3 run (pass failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Augusta (41-202): White 10-99, Ben Dickinsen 8-45, King 10-37, Jackson Laxson 11-21.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Augusta: King 7-9-0-178.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Augusta: White 5-143, Joe Shong 1-25, Dickinsen 1-10.
Glenwood City 35, Eleva-Strum 0
GC;21;14;0;0;— 35
ES;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
GC: Morgan Eggert 3 run (Brady Klatt kick), 8:00.
GC: Max Janson 13 run (Klatt kick), 4:40.
GC: Klatt 40 punt return (Klatt kick), 1:10.
Second Quarter
GC: Janson 44 run (Klatt kick), 11:20.
GC: Gabe Knops 2 run (Klatt kick), 5:41.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (23-147): Janson 7-102, Peyton Rassbach 8-33, Eggert 3-4, Knops 3-3, Jackson Hallbach 2-(-4). Eleva-Strum (22-37): Ryan Julson 14-42, Alex Anderson 6-5, Brennan Hanner 2-(-10).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): GC: Knops 1-1-0-6. E-S: Hanner 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): GC: Janson 1-6.
Ladysmith 44, Barron 0
Ladysmith;24;20;0;0;— 44
Barron;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
L: Aiden Wilson 11 pass from Brady Ingersoll (Logan Alberson pass from Ingersoll), 7:46
L: Alberson 66 pass from Ingersoll (Ingersoll run), 5:01.
L: Aiden Wilson interception return (Braeden Little pass from Ingersoll), 0:14.
Second Quarter
L: Ingersoll 11 run (run failed), 10:45.
L: Doug Stevenson 30 pass from Ingersoll (Clayton Roscoe pass from Ingersoll), 4:57.
L: Ingersoll 17 run (run failed), 1:04.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Ladysmith (24-108): Matthew Roach 7-53, Ingersoll 6-45, Roscoe 2-13, Jackson Summerfield 3-6, Derek Andres 3-3, Aiden Wilson 1-0, Braden Little 1-(-4), Ashton Clark 1-(-8). Barron (40-67): Caiden LaLiberty 15-29, Ryan Etlicher 14-19, David Pond 3-15, Johnathon Wakefield 3-9, Brett McDonough 3-1, Glendon Thompson 2-(-6).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Ladysmith: Ingersoll 8-11-0-161, Little 0-1-0-0. Barron: LaLiberty 3-9-1-34, Thompson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Ladysmith: Alberson 1-66, Aiden Wilson 5-41, Doug Stevenson 1-30, Little 1-24. Barron: Wakefield 2-18, Etlicher 1-16.
Pepin/Alma 36, Elmwood/Plum City 26
EPC;6;0;12;8;— 26
PA;7;7;16;6;— 36
First Quarter
EPC: Trevor Asher 20 run (run failed), 6:30.
PA: Demetrius Bergmann 2 run (Madox Stewart kick), 1:57.
Second Quarter
PA: Bergmann 2 run (Stewart kick), 4:42.
Third Quarter
EPC: Asher 1 run (run failed), 6:27.
PA: Bergmann 7 run (Bergmann run), 4:59.
EPC: Riley Bechel 45 pass from Asher (run failed), 1:48.
PA: Evan Olson 43 pass from Drew Seifert (Cainnin Mann pass from Olson), 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Asher 85 run (Asher urn), 10:23.
PA: Bergmann 2 run (pass failed), 7:38.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): EPC (42-276): Asher 21-218, Christian Martin 8-28, Blake Allen 5-14, Ambros Malles 3-10, Aaden Birtzer 5-6. PA (44-238): Bergmann 29-157, Riesgraf 5-33, Seifert 5-23, Stewart 2-17, Olson 3-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): EPC: Asher 2-2-0-54, Aaden Birtzer 2-6-0-15. PA: Seifert 7-9-0-147.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): EPC: Bechel 1-45, Frank Weix 2-15, Martin 1-9. PA: Olson 4-122, Bergmann 2-20, Mann 1-5.
Somerset 34, Bloomer 6
Bloomer;0;0;6;0;— 6
Somerset;6;14;0;14;— 34
First Quarter
S: Nick Tollakson 69 pass (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
S: Dylan Leccia 43 pass (conversion good).
S: Caymen Gebheim 39 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
B: Jackson Omar 2 run (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
S: 11-yard pass (conversion failed).
S: 8-yard run (conversion good).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (36-73): G. Prince 15-32, Omar 10-19, B. Miller 4-15, Zeke Strand 5-13, K. Bergh 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Prince 5-10-0-76, Keegan Yohnk 1-2-1-6.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: E. Rogge 1-38, Ethan Rubenzer 2-29, K. Bah 2-13, B. McCann 1-6, K. Bergh 1-3.
Boyceville 47, Independence/Gilmanton 3
Boyceville;14;20;6;7;— 47
I/G;3;0;0;0;— 3
First Quarter
I/G: Hunter Guenther 42 field goal, 5:24.
B: Caden Wold 85 kick return (Brayan Vasquez-Martinez kick), 5:12.
B: Peter Wheeldon 39 fumble recovery (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 4:52.
Second Quarter
B: Wold 7 pass from Nick Olson (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 6:33.
B: Braden Roemhild 7 run (kick failed), 3:36.
B: Sebastian Nielson 26 pass from Olson (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 1:47.
Third Quarter
B: Roemhild 8 pass from Olson (kick failed), 9:13.
Fourth Quarter
B: Carson Roemhild 8 run (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 3:02.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (29-256): Nielson 9-83, C. Roemhild 2-47, Owen Rydel 4-40, Mason Bowell 3-36, B. Roemhild 5-34, Jake Bialzik 2-9, Jack Philips 2-8, Peyton Hover 1-0, Landyn Leslie 1-(-1). Independence/Gilmanton (30-(-2)): Nathan Pyka 4-18, Ben Pyka 9-17.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Olson 4-8-0-50. Independence/Gilmanton: B. Pyka 1-4-0-11, Xavier Santillian 1-2-0-9.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Bowell 1-27, Wold 2-16, B. Roemhild 1-7. Independence/Gilmanton: Santillian 1-11, Nolan Schank 1-9.
Luther 35, Blair-Taylor 6
Luther;7;21;0;7;— 35
BT;6;0;0;0;— 6
First Quarter
BT: Gabe Armitage 14 run (kick failed), 8:19.
L: Tanner Bass 2 run (S. Byus kick), 3:36.
Second Quarter
L: E. Pralle 39 interception return (Byus kick), 10:18.
L: Nathan Riley 6 pass from Jackson Kendall (Byus kick), 7:47.
L: Logan Bahr 9 pass from Kendall (Byus kick), 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
L: Bass 1 run (Byus kick), 11:58.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Luther: Bass 17-106. Blair-Taylor (36-82): Jackson Shramek 14-67, Armitage 1-14, Ethan Knisley 11-9, Tavian Shramek 2-(-2), Grason Armitage 8-(-6).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Luther: Kendall 6-13-0-49. Blair-Taylor: T. Shramek 5-10-1-62, Knisley 3-8-3-24.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Luther: Bahr 4-31, Riley 2-18. Blair-Taylor: Evan Nehring 5-62, Gunar Koxlien 1-10, Gabe Armitage 1-8, Zach Nitek 1-6.
Colfax 14, Whitehall 6
Colfax;14;0;0;0;— 14
Whitehall;6;0;0;0;— 6
Manawa 28, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20
