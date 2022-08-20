Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Inside Nova
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
Inside Nova
Police investigate attempted child abduction in Alexandria, incident at Gainesville bus stop
Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
Inside Nova
Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire
Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Inside Nova
Fairfax sees modest increase in employment in most recent data
Total employment in Fairfax County expanded from the first quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022, but only at about 40 percent of the national rate of growth, according to new federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 24 that it counted 608,100 jobs in Fairfax...
Inside Nova
Police offering $5,000 reward for information in Sudley Manor 7-Eleven shooting
Police have released surveillance photos and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in a Friday double shooting outside Manassas that left one man dead. Police say the victim, 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore of no fixed address, was sitting with two other men on the sidewalk outside...
Inside Nova
Arlington school system ramps up hotline as start of school approaches
Acknowledging that the personal touch sometimes trumps high tech, Arlington school officials are encouraging parents to pick up the phone and reach out if they have questions that they can’t get answered. The Arlington Public Schools’ family-information line is operational at (703) 228-8000 as the start to school approaches....
Inside Nova
State police searching for gunman after driver shot at on I-495
State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday. The victim called police about 4:50 a.m., saying his vehicle was shot at as he and another driver were traveling north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B at Little River Turnpike.
Inside Nova
Public hearing scheduled for controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal
The proposed PW Digital Gateway has officially been scheduled for a public hearing. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Sept. 14 on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers...
Inside Nova
Amazon plans 900,000-square-foot data center campus in Bristow
Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Amazon Data Services Inc. has requested a rezoning and special-use permit for a campus on 59.6 acres between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Road. The company wants to rezone the properties from agricultural use to...
Inside Nova
Service times set for Kyle Honore's funeral at Hylton Memorial Chapel
Funeral services for 2022 Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will be held Sept. 1 at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge. The viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon and the service is noon to 1 p.m. Kyle died August 16 after being hit by a train near the entrance...
Inside Nova
Manassas schools to remain in current space
Manassas City Public Schools is abandoning a tentative plan to renovate and move its central office staff into the current Manassas police headquarters once the new Grant Avenue police headquarters building is complete. Instead, the School Board and staff have agreed to purchase the commercial building it's currently in, with...
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington board seems to be restricting, not expanding, input on Missing Middle
Editor: On Aug. 11, the Arlington County government announced that the County Board would be hosting “community conversations” on Missing Middle housing. By Aug. 14, all conversations in English were filled. That this happened during the height of August vacations clearly suggests a HUGE demand for meaningful dialogue...
Inside Nova
Prince William schools making progress on hiring as new year gets underway
As the band played and cheerleaders shouted in front of Gar-Field High School Monday morning, senior Katherine Urrutia went through the first-day jitters for one last time as a Prince William County Schools student. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she told InsideNoVa as students were just beginning to filter in...
Inside Nova
Potomac graduate Tommy Thigpen's rapport with Amare Campbell helps North Carolina land Unity Reed standout
Tommy Thigpen knows something about playing linebacker for a Prince William County high school as well as at North Carolina. That background helped the Tar Heels secure a commitment Wednesday night from Unity Reed senior Amare Campbell. Campbell made the announcement at Unity Reed. Campbell chose the Tar Heels over...
Inside Nova
Arlington school system to work on achievements gaps one student at a time
Arlington Public Schools’ seemingly intractable challenge in breaking the sometimes massive difference in the rates of academic success will focus, this school year, on making improvements one student at a time. “We have a persistent achievement gap. We’ve got to really double down and think about each and every...
Inside Nova
2023-2025 college athletic commitments (Prince William County)
NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number. 2023. BATTLEFIELD. Ty Gordon, football, ODU. Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee. Joey Swekosky, baseball, Marymount. J.P. Williams, baseball, George Mason. Caleb Woodson, football, Virginia Tech. BRENTSVILLE.
Inside Nova
Letters: Facts matter as Arlington debates housing policy
Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11]. Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control...
Inside Nova
Two shot in domestic dispute in Bristow
Two people were shot and a 22-year-old man arrested in a Monday afternoon domestic dispute outside a Bristow home. Police were called to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive just before 1:50 p.m., where they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until rescue workers arrived. The victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
Inside Nova
Man wounded in Sterling shooting
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon in Sterling. Deputies responded to the area of W. Church Road near Holly Avenue where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Man charged with killing mother of his child in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County. At 1:49 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in southern Stafford where they found the victim, Aliyah Henderson, 19, with a gunshot wound, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
