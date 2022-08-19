Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
Police investigate tractor-trailer fire on 1-91 South in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time. State Police Troop H said there are […]
57-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bristol Roadway
A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.
1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 East in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-84 East in Vernon Monday morning. The crash took place near exit 65 around 7:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported and LifeStar landed on the highway to take one person to a local hospital. The state departments of Environmental Protection and […]
New Britain Herald
Motorist slams into Newington business
NEWINGTON – A local business closed Monday after a motorist went off the road on the Berlin Turnpike and slammed through the storefront. Police said the accident was reported Sunday, around 11:47 p.m., at FloorsNow, which is located at 2516 Berlin Turnpike. Two people inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Eyewitness News
Surveillance video sheds some light on Buckland Hills Mall shooting
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. The shooting seriously injured a Macy’s security guard on Friday, according to police. The video showed how 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor arrived...
I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident
Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport man sentenced to prison for killing 78-year-old woman with motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT — A local man was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison for running over a 78-year-old woman with his motorcycle and killing her. Rhashaun Houser tearfully begged Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton for leniency, telling her he supports four children. “As a parent...
Eyewitness News
Police search for delivery driver who stole bag from Watertown restaurant
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are searching for a delivery driver who is accused of stealing a bag from a restaurant. Authorities said a female Door Dash driver stole a fanny pack from Lebnani Grill around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. The bag had about $700 worth of Apple...
Bristol Press
Tractor trailer leaked agricultural substance in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A tractor trailer leaked a corrosive substance in a parking lot over the weekend, prompting a response from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The leak was reported Saturday, around 3:34 p.m., at the Travels Center of America, located at 1875 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. Firefighters...
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages House in Lisbon
Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of stealing about $15K worth of jewelry from family member
BRISTOL – A Bristol man faces a felony larceny charge after police say he stole about $15,000 worth of jewelry from a family member. Robert Pinette, 36, of 114 Arlington St., has been charged with second-degree larceny after a family member of his went to police and said she believes he stole from her to support his drug addiction, according to the warrant for his arrest.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Bristol
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bristol late Saturday night. Officers were called to Redstone Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead. His identity...
Berlin High School Student Killed In Crash
A 15-year-old Connecticut high school student who was a police cadet was struck and killed while riding his bike. The crash happened around 3 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Hartford County, in the parking lot of a Mobile gas station in Berlin, at 2005 Berlin Turnpike. Police responded to the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court
Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
WCVB
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Community remembers Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle early Saturday morning, police said. Berlin police said Chase Anderson left the Mobil gas station, located at 2005 Berlin Turnpike, around 3 a.m. He made it across three lanes of the Berlin Turnpike, but police said he […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Middleton (CT) Gets $1 Million Grant to Establish Gender Equality in Fire Station
The Middletown Press, Conn. Aug. 23—MIDDLETOWN — The South Fire District unveiled Monday its $1 million renovation project, which includes a restroom and showers for a woman firefighter, a move intended to promote gender parity. Reimbursement from the State Bond Commission also allowed the station to add a...
