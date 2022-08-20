Read full article on original website
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
Nicki Minaj Samples Rick James and Reveals Her Inner ‘Super Freaky Girl’ on New Song
Nicki Minaj is unleashing her inner raunchy side on her new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” released Friday. The track, which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” wastes no time living up to the title, with the opening verses playing over the ubiquitous riff from the throwback track that inspired it. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me...
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Mariah Carey: The Song Tommy Mattola Had Irv Gotti Produce For Jennifer Lopez to Piss Carey Off
Mariah Carey accused her music executive ex-husband Tommy Mottola of being controlling. Mattola eventually began working with Jennifer Lopez and had other producers create hits for Lopez to spite Carey.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
NME
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance
Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
BET
Diddy, Jermaine Dupri Will Face Off In Non-Verzuz ‘Hit For Hit’ Battle
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri will face off in an event similar to Verzuz but will not be under the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-produced musical clash webcast, according to an Instagram Live session posted by Puff on Thursday night (August 18). During the IG Live session, the Bad Boy Records founder...
Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert
UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Acapella
Nicki Minaj admitted she hasn’t listened to the newly released A capella version of her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” and if she had her way, it wouldn’t have seen the light of day. The leader of the Barbz hopped on Twitter Thursday (August 19) with...
Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”
It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation
Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
Dr. Dre Almost Backed Out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Jay-Z and Nas Convinced Him to Do It
Dr. Dre performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. But it almost didn't happen: Dr. Dre had Jay-Z and Nas convince him to do the show.
Rod Wave Earns His Second No. 1 Album; Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Sets a 21st Century Benchmark for Female Rappers
Florida rapper Rod Wave earns his second No. 1 album with the debut of his fourth studio effort, “Beautiful Mind,” which tops the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100 is Nicki Minaj’s Rick James-interpolating “Super Freaky Girl,” which earns the rapper her first No. 1 as a solo artist. The track, which has quickly become a streaming favorite (21.1 million streams in its first week), is her third No. 1 on the songs chart (after two collaborations that hit the top in 2020: “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and “Say So,” with Doja Cat). Minaj’s...
