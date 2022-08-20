ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings

TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
FanSided

Alabama still pushing hard for 5-Star Texas football commit Derek Williams

In the last few weeks, the news cycle has slowed down a bit for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class with the start of the 2022 regular season less than two weeks away. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the momentum slow down a bit on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks too after having such a solid run throughout the summer.
cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
multihousingnews.com

RangeWater Breaks Ground in Austin

The company plans to deliver the first apartments in the fourth quarter of next year. Multifamily real estate company RangeWater has commenced construction on The Darby, a new development in the Austin suburb of Manor, Texas. The Darby will feature 326 apartments and 24 townhouses spread across a 25-acre property. The company plans to deliver the first apartments in the fourth quarter of next year.
myfoxzone.com

Two Austin-area teachers selected as finalists for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin-area teachers have been selected among the six finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year. Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD. Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD. Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD. Andrea...
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Marble Falls This Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do in Marble Falls this weekend, there are plenty of options. Check out the Dan Pogue Sculpture Gallery, Save the World Brewery, and Lakeside Park. Or, visit a brewery and sample the craft beer. There are many reasons to visit this charming small town. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with any of these activities. If you don’t want to get wet, there are a few more options nearby.
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
Rock 108

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!

