My Kitchen Rules star Manu Feildel to dish out business advice to eager entrepreneurs at upcoming talks

By A. James
 4 days ago

Celebrity chef Manu Feildel is ready to serve up some business advice to eager entrepreneurs.

The 48-year-old star of Channel Seven's My Kitchen Rules will be a guest speaker at a series of talks in Sydney next week.

Produced by the My Business advisory group, fans will hear how Manu faced the challenges of running a small business reports News.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWkxx_0hOM9nrF00
Celebrity chef Manu Feildel (pictured) is ready to serve up some business advice to eager entrepreneurs at a series of upcoming talks in Sydney

Manu, who is currently a judge on the new season of MKR, rose to fame in the culinary world as the owner of prestige eatery's like Bilson's and L'etoile in Sydney.

He launched his own range of condiments in 2020, after years of development to create the perfect product.

At the time, Manu said that the range was innovative since there was no fresh finishing sauce available on the market for protein.

Manu's The Sauce range has no sugar, preservatives, or additives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paTsO_0hOM9nrF00
Manu is currently a judge on the latest season of My Kitchen Rules, alongside Nigella Lawson. Pictured together 

The famed chef recently revealed how he feels about hosting MKR without former co-star Pete Evans.

Evans, a disgraced conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, was booted from the Seven reality show in 2020 amid plunging ratings, before being replaced by British cook Nigella Lawson for the rebooted program this year.

Speaking to I've Got News For You podcast earlier this month, Feildel admitted that he felt Evans' absence while filming the latest season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpAS1_0hOM9nrF00
Manu and Nigella in a scene from the new season of Channel's Seven MKR

'Of course, Pete and I have known each other for a long time, we're still good friends today, so yeah – missing that,' he told the podcast.

'At the same token, you know, it was nice to work with someone new and someone different. The show has been on the shelf for a couple of years, so it was exciting to be working with someone else.'

Manu and Evans co-hosted My Kitchen Rules for a decade before Evans was sacked from his $800,000 contract in May 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBq5m_0hOM9nrF00
He recently revealed how he feels about hosting the cooking show without former co-star Pete Evans (right)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

