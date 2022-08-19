ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Buble's sister-in-law cheated death in a horrific road smash when her car flipped and ended up on its roof leaving her with spinal injuries

Michael Buble's sister-in-law has cheated death in a horrific car accident in her native Argentina.

Nutritionist Daniela Lopilato was rushed to hospital after the car she was driving flipped and ended up on its roof when another vehicle hit hers from behind.

The mother-of-two had to be freed by firefighters after suffering neck and spinal injuries in the accident in a suburb of Buenos Aires called Martinez.

Dramatic pictures from the scene of the smash showed the 43-year-old's overturned car by a lamp-post in front of a house in a residential street with its wheels pointing towards the sky.

Daniela has told Argentinian journalists in Whatsapps she feels 'God gave her a second opportunity'.

Nutritionist Daniela Lopilato was rushed to hospital after the car she was driving flipped and ended up on its roof when another vehicle hit hers from behind
Michael Buble's sister-in-law Daniela Lopilato has cheated death in a horrific car accident in her native Argentina

Daniela, whose actress younger sister Luisana is just days away from having her fourth child with Canadian-born Buble, has not yet spoken publicly about her scare around lunchtime local time on Wednesday.

But Argentinian journalist Pia Shaw, speaking on a TV programme which broadcast images from the crash scene overnight, said: 'The images you're seeing now are terrible and the protagonist is Daniela Lopilato.

'She was admitted to Los Arcos Hospital in Buenos Aires but is back at home now.

'The car you see on its roof is Daniela's.

'This happened in the Martinez area. Another driver hit Daniela's car from behind. It was a pretty violent collision.

'She hurt her neck and back and couldn't get out of the car and was really scared. Firefighters were mobilised to assist her.'

She added: 'The other driver stopped and handed over all their details. I spoke with Daniela a short while ago after she was allowed to leave hospital and she told me she was just waking up to the fact God had given her a second opportunity.

'She feels she's alive thanks to God. She's okay but she's been through a traumatic experience and she's still shaken up about it.'

Buble shares Noah, nine, son Elias, six, and daughter Vida, four, with Luisana, 35, and the couple are expecting their fourth child.

It emerged Luisana was pregnant in February when she was featured in his music video for I'll Never Not Love You, with the actress pulling her husband out of a dream sequence, with her growing baby bump on display.

In April, Buble admitted he was feeling 'so unstable and vulnerable' after Noah was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a kind of liver cancer, in 2016 at age three.

The youngster underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with Michael putting his career on hold for a while amid his boy's treatment.

But the jazz singer told how he was ready to get back into the swing of things after his son — now eight — has done into remission.

Michael still dealt with the fear and uncertainty of his son's diagnosis even after he initially went into remission.

He told The Mirror: 'I've been through a lot, obviously. When I made the last record [in 2018], my son had just been in remission and I wasn't ready to come back,' he explained.

'I didn't know that at the time but, mentally, I was so unstable and vulnerable. I made a safe record with producers I liked and I just tried to protect myself and hold on to a career.

'But I feel really good now and I was raring to go — like this great weight had been lifted off me. My son was healthy, my kids and my wife were good, life is good. Why wouldn't I just explode wanting to make an incredible record?'

