'New bromance': Keen equestrian Gemma Owen takes beau Luca Bish home to go horse-riding as fishmonger shares 'adorable' video of the couple reuniting after 24 hours apart

By Brenda Dennehy, Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
 4 days ago

International dressage champion Gemma Owen has shared the sweet moment she introduced beau Luca Bish to her equestrian life and one of her champion horses.

Gemma, whose riding passion began when she was just aged seven took to her Instagram on Thursday to share an image of the fishmonger on the grounds of her Cheshire mansion while she was all saddled up.

Earlier in the day Luca, 23, took to his TikTok account to share the 'adorable' moment the couple were reunited after being apart for 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277ihn_0hOM1dJf00
'New bromance': Gemma Owen has shared the sweet moment she introduced beau Luca Bish to her equestrian life and one of her champion horses on her Instagram account on Thursday 

As the Brighton native makes way from his Range Rover, Gemma can be seen running out to him barefoot and leaping into his arms.

Captioning the fifteen second clip, Luca wrote: 'POV: You've not seen each other for 24 hours after spending every single together for the last two months.'

Fans of the loved-up pair rushed to comment on their reunion with one writing: ' Best couple ever youse are so cute!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zluVm_0hOM1dJf00
Jump for my love: Earlier in the day Luca, 23, took to his TikTok account to share the 'adorable' moment the couple were reunited after being apart for 24 hours

Another said: 'I'M CRYING'.

A third commented: 'My winners.'

'The way she ran to you stop yous are adorable' a fourth gushed.

Gemma also took to her account to caption her latest grid post: 'New bromance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfMqq_0hOM1dJf00
Reunited: The video shows Gemma run into Luca's arms after not seeing each other for a day 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R11zK_0hOM1dJf00
Loved-up: Gemma can be seen placing her head on Luca's shoulder and wrapping her arms around him tightly 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgIFB_0hOM1dJf00

The reunion comes after Gemma revealed she is still waiting for Luca to make their romance official.

The Love Island couple finished as runners-up in this years series, and despite leaving the villa over two weeks ago Gemma has revealed they are not boyfriend and girlfriend.

Fans of the show saw Gemma tell Luca she wanted to wait until he had met her family before they were official, but even after her beau got the thumbs up from her footballer dad Michael, Gemma is still waiting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni60C_0hOM1dJf00
Not girlfriend and boyfriend yet! Gemma is 'still waiting' for her beau Luca to make their romance official

Luca hinted he had big plans during the couple's recent trip to Portugal, where the fishmonger met Gemma's dad.

But during an interview on Wednesday, Gemma revealed she's 'still waiting' for a romantic gesture and there's 'no updates'.

In a chat on Capital FM, she was asked: 'Is this like an act of waiting, you're wanting it to happen?' to which Gemma replied: 'Well I feel like at this point yeah!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4I2u_0hOM1dJf00
Cosy: The Love Island runners up, who left the villa two weeks ago, finally got to enjoy a dinner with Gemma's family after they jetted off to Portugal on holiday but they still aren't official

Host Lauren Layfield then said to the horse rider: 'You've been waiting a little while now, and we've all been waiting, so now I want proposal levels of asking you out, do you know, I mean I want it big!'

Gemma replied: 'I mean I know I said in the villa let's wait till we get out, want you to meet the family, let's not rush it, but now I'm like, okay…'

While her Love Island co-stars Davide and Ekin-Su have shared plans to move in together in Essex, Gemma said she and Luca are a way off that stage, explaining:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgEvq_0hOM1dJf00
At last! Luca previously revealed he was finally going to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend after flying to Portugal to meet her father Michael

'Right now we're all just trying to settle down with our new lives, but I think definitely.'

'Let's be girlfriend and then we can talk about moving in together!'

Gemma has revealed that Luca has the 'thumbs up' from her dad Michael.

Speaking on The Six O'Clock Show, the dressage rider said they have 'got approval' from her sportsman dad after spending time together in Portugal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrCwj_0hOM1dJf00
Waiting: During an interview on Wednesday, Gemma revealed she's 'still waiting' for a romantic gesture and there's 'no updates'

Gemma detailed: 'Family thumbs up, very good. We had a little trip, a bit of work, bit of relaxing, met all of them there. That was really positive and really nice.

'Now we've got the approval, the ball's in his court. Just waiting for him.'

She confirmed that the pair weren't yet 'offical' and added: 'I'm not being fussy at this point, not a big gesture just something nice. Let's just put a label on it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSK5V_0hOM1dJf00
Amazing: Speaking on The Six O'Clock Show, the dressage rider told of Luca's meeting with the former footballer and added that they have 'got the approval'

Taking to Brian Dowling and Fionnuala Jones, Gemma continued: 'Everyone's asking me "are you and Luca official yet?" We're basically living like we are official but we just don't have that label.'

Luca and Michael's meeting has been weeks in the making. The fishmonger only got the chance to meet Gemma's mum Louise during Love Island's meet the family episode.

Michael maintained a low profile during his daughter's stint on the infamously racy ITV2 show, after initially admitting it was 'a father’s worst nightmare.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZQ9g_0hOM1dJf00
Not yet: Taking to Brian Dowling and Fionnuala Jones, Gemma continued: 'We're basically living like we are official but we just don't have that label'

