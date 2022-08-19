Kylian Mbappe and Neymar told to 'bury the hatchet and learn to co-exist' by PSG chiefs after their penalty dispute... which saw the Brazilian like several tweets criticising his team-mate following their win over Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain have told Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to 'bury the hatchet and learn to co-exist' as their rocky relationship has affected the rest of the team - according to reports.

The pair's relationship became strained when Lionel Messi arrived at the club last summer after signing a two-year deal worth a staggering £35million a season.

Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has continued to sour - with the two players coming to blows on Saturday during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier.

The two stars were seen arguing over who should take PSG's second penalty after Mbappe missed the first spot kick of the game.

Neymar eventually won the battle and scored, but Mbappe was visibly angry and showed a sour attitude throughout the game.

Neymar then took the battle to social media, liking posts that included a suggestion that Mbappe has the right to take penalties embedded into his new mega contract at the club.

As a result, the club have taken action in an attempt to squash the feud between the pair for the good of the team - according to Goal.

The PSG chiefs have reportedly told Mbappe and Neymar to 'bury the hatchet and learn to co-exist' as the strain on their relationship is affecting the team.

It is believed the conversation took place in front of the entire squad - with the PSG bosses explaining how everyone must 'maintain good relationships with each other'.

The PSG chiefs also highlight the importance of putting on a united front at games to prevent any backlash or negative attention from the media.

PSG are particularly keen to keep Mbappe happy after handing the 23-year-old a substantial amount of power in his new deal.

Speculation had been mounting about the star striker's contract situation amid strong links to LaLiga giants Real Madrid with his original deal in France expiring.

Los Blancos had made their interest in Mbappe clear last summer when they submitted a final bid of £154million for the Ligue 1 top scorer, in an attempt to pry him away from Paris.

Though the club rejected the proposal, it was widely anticipated that the French star would join Carlo Ancelotti's side a year later after he refused to re-new deal at PSG.

However, Mbappe has made a shock turnaround in his contract saga and announced his decision to sign a new three-year deal at the club - earning £650,000-a-week.