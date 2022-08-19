ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar told to 'bury the hatchet and learn to co-exist' by PSG chiefs after their penalty dispute... which saw the Brazilian like several tweets criticising his team-mate following their win over Montpellier

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain have told Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to 'bury the hatchet and learn to co-exist' as their rocky relationship has affected the rest of the team - according to reports.

The pair's relationship became strained when Lionel Messi arrived at the club last summer after signing a two-year deal worth a staggering £35million a season.

Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has continued to sour - with the two players coming to blows on Saturday during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QK7zs_0hOLwKfp00
Paris Saint-Germain have told Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to 'bury the hatchet' for the team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iiJp_0hOLwKfp00

The two stars were seen arguing over who should take PSG's second penalty after Mbappe missed the first spot kick of the game.

Neymar eventually won the battle and scored, but Mbappe was visibly angry and showed a sour attitude throughout the game.

Neymar then took the battle to social media, liking posts that included a suggestion that Mbappe has the right to take penalties embedded into his new mega contract at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3oms_0hOLwKfp00
Neymar has built up a solid on-field relationship with Messi since the Argentine arrived at PSG and it has reportedly put a strain on his relationship with Mbappe 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEgCS_0hOLwKfp00
Mbappe saw his spot kick against Montpellier saved by keeper Jonas Omlin in the first half 

As a result, the club have taken action in an attempt to squash the feud between the pair for the good of the team - according to Goal.

The PSG chiefs have reportedly told Mbappe and Neymar to 'bury the hatchet and learn to co-exist' as the strain on their relationship is affecting the team.

It is believed the conversation took place in front of the entire squad - with the PSG bosses explaining how everyone must 'maintain good relationships with each other'.

The PSG chiefs also highlight the importance of putting on a united front at games to prevent any backlash or negative attention from the media.

PSG are particularly keen to keep Mbappe happy after handing the 23-year-old a substantial amount of power in his new deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8AFb_0hOLwKfp00
Mbappe had missed the first penalty and wanted to take the second in the side's 5-2 win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gf74_0hOLwKfp00
Neymar scored from the penalty spot but Mbappe was visually frustrated with his team-mate 

Speculation had been mounting about the star striker's contract situation amid strong links to LaLiga giants Real Madrid with his original deal in France expiring.

Los Blancos had made their interest in Mbappe clear last summer when they submitted a final bid of £154million for the Ligue 1 top scorer, in an attempt to pry him away from Paris.

Though the club rejected the proposal, it was widely anticipated that the French star would join Carlo Ancelotti's side a year later after he refused to re-new deal at PSG.

However, Mbappe has made a shock turnaround in his contract saga and announced his decision to sign a new three-year deal at the club - earning £650,000-a-week.

Comments / 0

