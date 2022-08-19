ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Q Lazzarus dead at 59 – Goodbye Horses singer songwriter dies after her hit song was used in Silence of the Lambs

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVput_0hOLv3iW00

SINGER-SONGWRITER Q Lazzarus has died at the age of 59, family members have revealed.

The star, from New Jersey, was best known for her 1988 track Goodbye Horses, which featured in the hit movie Silence of the Lambs.

Q Lazzarus, whose real name was Diane Luckey, died on July 19, according to an online obit.

Her cause of death is not yet known.

Filmmaker Eva Aridjis, who was pals with the singer, told Rolling Stone: "Over the past three years, Q became one of my closest friends and we were in touch almost daily.

"Q had one of those life forces that you simply can't imagine being extinguished or ceasing to exist, because it was so vital and radiant and exuberant."

Aridjis has said she's been left "heartbroken" over her friend's death.

Family members described Lazzarus as a “multi-talented instrumentalist”.

They said: “She had a great sense of humor, loved to tell stories and jokes, and also had a unique and wonderful style of dress that was all her own.

“She lit up the room and turned heads everywhere she went and has always been a larger-than-life legend in the music world.”

Tributes have also poured in for the singer online.

One fan said: "Rest in Peace Q Lazzarus, so underrated, whose music will haunt us for eternity!"

And, another commented: "RIP Q Lazzarus gone too soon. #goodbyehorses."

The label Dark Entries Records posted on Instagram: "R.I.P. Q Lazzarus, goodbye horses... I'm crying over you. Your music changed my life forever and was the touchstone for starting Dark Entries."

Lazzarus was the singer behind the track Candle Goes Away which featured in Jonathan Demme's 1986 movie Something Wild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcWBc_0hOLv3iW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHtnp_0hOLv3iW00

Goodbye Horses became a cult classic after featuring in the Buffalo Bill scene of Silence of the Lambs.

Lazzarus was reportedly producing a documentary on her music career before her death. It's set to air in 2023, Aridjis told Rolling Stone.

Comments / 3

Related
musictimes.com

Q Lazzarus Cause of Death Confirmed: 'Goodbye Horses' Singer Dead at 61

In a report by The Rolling Stone, a close friend of Q Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis confirmed the death of the singer-songwriter. The 61-year-old singer-songwriter died following a short illness, but the cause of death was not released. In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Aridjis talked about Lazzarus' vibrant and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Beloved ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ Star Dead at 91

British sitcom actress Josephine Tewson, who got her big break in her 60s as the long-suffering neighbor in Keeping Up Appearances has died at 91, her agent announced. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson,” her agent Jean Diamond said in a statement. Tewson played Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine and Edna Hawkins in Shelley. However, it was her role as Elizabeth Warden, the nervous neighbor of Hyacinth Bucket, played by Patricia Routledge, that made her a British TV star.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Demme
RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Goodbye Horses#Q Lazzarus#Hit Song#The Lambs#The Rolling Stones#Dark Entries Records
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
JUPITER, FL
RadarOnline

'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare

Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
690K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy