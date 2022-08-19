ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham looks typically chic in a satin purple slip dress from her own collection

By Ellen Coughlan, Milly Veitch For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Victoria Beckham looked typically chic in a satin purple slip dress from her own collection on Friday.

The 48-year-old fashion designer posed up a storm in the sizzling ensemble on her brand's beauty Instagram page.

Showcasing her toned physique the beauty wowed in the Satin Kajal Liner gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDEEx_0hOLuCXb00
Chic: Victoria Beckham looked typically chic in a satin purple slip dress from her own collection on Instagram on Friday

Her brunette locks were styled in a chic messy bun, while her neutral make-up enhanced her pretty features.

Sharing the snap with her 642,000 Instagram followers the entrepreneur offered fans 'early access' to the collection.

She wrote; 'A new Satin Kajal Liner is almost here. A modern neutral that makes a statement. Any guesses on the shade? Sign up to our email for early access.'

It comes after it was reported her the designers company has debts of £53.9million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKkVg_0hOLuCXb00
Wow: While Victoria's designer buys are now being sold for up 70 per cent off on a luxury online discount store
Deal: Sharing the snap with her 642,000 Instagram followers the entrepreneur offered fans 'early access' to the collection

While Victoria's designer buys are now being sold for up 70 per cent off on a luxury online discount store.

She launched her fashion label in 2008 with a small collection of dresses, but in recent days it's been claimed the brand is well into the red with heavy losses.

Now, it's been revealed that some of Victoria's products are being sold at a heavy discount, with one dress reduced by nearly £1,300.

From its small beginnings, Victoria's brean swiftly grew to an extensive range that now includes handbags, coats, shoes and accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2YW3_0hOLuCXb00
Now, it's been revealed that some of Victoria's products are being sold at a heavy discount, with one dress reduced by nearly £1,300

But now the brand faces an uncertain future as a spokeswoman for Victoria confirmed the figures for her fashion label with The Mirror.

Luxury online discount store The Outnet has slashed prices on Victoria's pieces, with the discounts being increased from the usual 30 per cent off to a whopping 70 per cent.

One open-backed £1,845 turtleneck midi-dress has been reduced to a steal at £554, while one £650 leopard print blouse is being sold for £228.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Victoria for comment.

A report said: 'Total revenues for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6% to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.

'This group rapidly responded to the effects of the pandemic and controlled its cash and expenditure which led to a significant reduction in its operating losses by 57%, thanks to cost efficiencies across the business and the recalibration of its business model to make it sustainable for the longer term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgILx_0hOLuCXb00
Out of this world: Victoria flashed her toned legs as she wore a tight nude minidress in a post shared to Instagram on Friday

