ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Don't give them any more chances, it'll get worse': Luis Suarez warns Liverpool star Darwin Nunez that defenders will be 'seeking him out' after his red card against Crystal Palace... as the Anfield legend admits he 'suffered from his mistakes'

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Luis Suarez has urged fellow Uruguayan Darwin Nunez to learn from his mistakes after the Liverpool star was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen during the Reds' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday.

The 35-year-old Nacional forward, who was no stranger to controversy during his three-year spell at Anfield, revealed he had spoken to Nunez to lend some advice after the striker's first Premier League start came to a premature end.

Branding himself an 'idiot', Suarez admitted that he 'suffered' from his mistakes whilst in the Premier League and urged Nunez to bounce back stronger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWjnY_0hOLrfpv00
Luis Suarez has urged Darwin Nunez to learn from his mistakes after he was sent off on Monday

'I talked to him because he is just starting out, and I wanted to make him aware that from now on [opponents] will be seeking him out twice or three times more often,' the Uruguayan international said during an interview with Telemundo.

'Even more so in England. He's hearing this from an idiot who made mistakes and suffered for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger.

'Don't give them any more chances, it'll only get worse.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIJFy_0hOLrfpv00
The striker was given a red card after headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen

During his time at Liverpool, Suarez was handed an eight-match suspension after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra.

The striker later received a four-month ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup ahead of his blockbuster move to Barcelona.

On Monday, Nunez's rush of blood was likely a result of Andersen frustrating him for 57 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQrVi_0hOLrfpv00
The Nacional star told his Uruguayan compatriot that defenders will now be 'seeking him out'

The Crystal Palace defender hassled and harried the 23-year-old with strong challenges and physical jostling until he erupted and was sent off.

Considering Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were left out against Palace due to injury, Nunez's red card has compounded issues in attack for Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach will now be without his £85million signing for the next three matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ug2U_0hOLrfpv00
The former Liverpool forward was not shy of controversy during his three-year spell at Anfield

But Suarez has insisted that his international team-mate will recover from the red card and hinted that English fans and media were to blame for 'making a big deal' out of the situation.

He said: 'Darwin is someone who listens a lot.

'He is very smart that way and I think he will try to turn this situation around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuGUN_0hOLrfpv00
He received an eight-match ban after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra

'It's not a big deal, we have all made mistakes, we have all been sent off.

'The problem is that he's only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal out of everything.'

Suarez and Nunez are set to team up at the Qatar World Cup in November, where Uruguay will face Portugal, Ghana and South Korea in the group stage.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He's the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to': Mum of 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star moaned about his own childhood in bizarre 10-minute phone call

The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has branded the superstar as 'arrogant' and plans to take him to court. Following Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy's phone.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

No rest for Manchester United stars after beating Liverpool... with coach Steve McClaren leading training as the Red Devils look to build momentum ahead of Saturday's clash at Southampton

Manchester United have returned to training less than 24 hours after their 2-1 triumph against bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils squad were hard at work preparing for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday. Despite kick-starting Ten Hag's reign as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen... as Blues chiefs hold advanced talks with the German club over a season-long deal

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to sealing a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea and the Bundesliga side are in advanced talks over a temporary deal for the winger. Discussions are ongoing over the loan fee Leverkusen will pay Chelsea to borrow the 21-year-old, though they have agreed a wage split for Hudson-Odoi whose current deal is worth in excess of £100,000 per week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Patrice Evra
Person
Luis Suarez
Daily Mail

Forgotten man Dele Alli set for this third club in a year as Frank Lampard confirms Besiktas move is 'very advanced', with Turks also closing in on Bournemouth winger Siriki Dembele

Dele Alli is closing in on a move to his third club in a year as he was left out of Everton's Carabao Cup match day squad against Fleetwood Town. The midfielder is set to join Turkish side Besiktas as a move is being finalised. Manager Frank Lampard confirmed that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Southampton veteran Oriol Romeu is keen to join Girona after being offered a three year contract by the LaLiga newcomers... but the two sides have yet to agree a fee for the ex-Barcelona and Chelsea defensive midfielder

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu is keen to take up an offer from Girona in Spain. The 30-year-old has been offered a three year contract but Girona have still to agree a fee with Saints. An exit from St Mary's this summer would call an end to Romeu's seven-year spell at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uruguayan#Reds#Crystal Palace#First Premier League#Telemundo
Daily Mail

Manchester United stars were spurred into action against Liverpool by Erik ten Hag's bold call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire as the new boss showed he was prepared to be ruthless

Early on Monday afternoon, sources close to Old Trafford were promising: 'You will see a different Manchester United tonight.'. It felt fanciful. Anything other than a third defeat to start the season was hard to envisage. But there was an assertiveness around the manager, Erik ten Hag, in the week building up to the Liverpool match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 'turn down move for Barcelona's Memphis Depay in favour of Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik'... with £1.7m loan deal and option to buy 'set to be sealed' by Italian giants

Juventus have reportedly decided to pursue a move to sign Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik over Barcelona star Memphis Depay. The Italian giants had been trying to sign the Dutchman from the Catalonians but had struggled to agree to a deal. During these negotiations, however, Juventus were reportedly able to agree...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

West Ham fail in fresh bid for midfielder Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge reject £10.8m offer despite Belgian international reiterating his desire to join the Hammers

West Ham made an improved £9.2million offer for Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken on Tuesday. The offer also included an extra £1.6m in add-ons but still isn't enough for Brugge. The 29-year-old Belgian international wants to join David Moyes' side during the current transfer window after stating it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Daily Mail

Oxford 0-2 Crystal Palace: Second-half goals from Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic sees Patrick Vieira's Eagles edge past League One side in Carabao Cup

Patrick Vieira won three Premier League titles and five FA Cups as a player, but the EFL Cup is an omission from his glittering CV. Maybe he can put that right as manager of Crystal Palace. This slender win over League One Oxford United was their first win in this competition since 2018 and represents a start at least.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ten Hag didn't plan to sign a midfield 'destroyer' instead of De Jong but £70m Casemiro could be JUST what United need... so, will he be paired with creator Eriksen or Brazil partner-in-crime Fred?

Let's not kid ourselves here - Manchester United did not start the summer searching for a defensive midfield 'destroyer'. Erik ten Hag specifically set his parameters for his new club to sign a composed, ball-playing No 6 who could link back to front and get United moving forwards. That player very much resembled Frenkie de Jong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Joe Root refuses to look back in anger as former England captain enjoys the high-octane era of 'Bazball' under new skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum

It says everything about Joe Root that he has never once stopped to wonder why England could not have played an ultra-positive brand of Test cricket under his captaincy. The contrast between Ben Stokes England and that of his friend and predecessor, at least until the setback of last week's emphatic defeat by South Africa, could not be greater. But Root refuses to take the apparent negative response of the players to his leadership personally.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Lille's Mohamed Bayo is exiled to reserves after being spotted clubbing the night before 7-1 thrashing by PSG... with club president Olivier Letang slamming the striker for 'a lack of respect'

Summer signing Mohamed Bayo has been exiled from Lille's first-team squad after he was spotted clubbing the night before the 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The Guinean was not selected to play in the match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy by manager Paulo Fonseca due to his actions. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hilarious video of Sporting Kansas City fan goes viral as they lead chant of 'Ain't nobody gonna stop us now' in the stands... only to be immediately floored by the ball hitting them directly in the face from an errant freekick

A Sporting Kansas City fan was hilariously bonked on the head last weekend while watching their team live - and right after ironically chanting 'ain't nobody gonna stop us now.'. The moment occurred during Kansas City's 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday, as the megaphone-wielding fan was hit...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Daily Mail

Prince William pays tribute to Lioness 'pioneer' Jill Scott as she retires aged 35 - but jokes he won't miss her slide tackles during 'friendly' kickabouts

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated England midfielder Jill Scott on her career after she announced her retirement at the age of 35. Prince William, president of the FA, wrote in a personal tweet: 'A pioneer of Women's football and a great team player. '@JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

554K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy