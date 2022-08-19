ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADtwa_0hOLpDFH00

YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features.

They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRkBe_0hOLpDFH00
Master your iPhone's secret codes today Credit: Apple

We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try.

Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location.

How to access iPhone IMEI

Your International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number is the unique number associated with your smartphone.

Sometimes you can be asked for this if you want to unlock an iPhone to use another network.

The number is also useful if you're trying to find a lost or stolen iPhone.

To find your IMEI number, go to your dial pad and enter *#06#.

The number should just appear on your screen.

Code to find better iPhone signal

A viral YouTube video explains how a "secret sub-menu" on your iPhone can turn your signal bars into numbers so you can see when your signal is getting better or worse.

In the voice over users are instructed to go to their iPhone keypad and enter the code: "*3001#12345#*".

One you've typed out all those symbols and numbers you then click the green call button.

A hidden menu should pop up on which you're instructed to click "LTE".

The presenter then clicks "Serving Cell Meas".

The video explains how the number you see at the top should be as close to zero as possible to indicate good service strength.

If you move your phone around you should notice the number change.

Apparently "negative 50" or "negative 40" means good service.

However, "negative 140" means no service at all.

Divert incoming calls

There's different codes for this depending the situation of the call that you want to divert.

If you want to divert a call when you don't answer dial *61*.

To divert a call when your iPhone is unreachable dial *62*.

If you want to divert a call when your iPhone is busy then dial *67*.

Next, enter the number you want the calls to be diverted to and type # and then the green dial button.

To deactivate, dial the code you initially typed and press call.

How to hide Caller ID on iPhone

If you want to ring someone and not have your Caller ID show up then enter *67 or try #31# if you're outside the US.

Enter the number of the person you're calling including the area code.

Then, click the green dial button.

Minutes left on your iPhone contract

This one is useful if you're worried about overspending on your contract.

Just dial *646#.

Prevent outgoing calls on iPhone

This one has a few steps.

Dial *33* and then enter your PIN followed by a #.

Tap the green dial button.

This feature could be useful if you're letting someone borrow your iPhone but don't want them to make outgoing calls.

Enable or disable call waiting

This can inform you when someone else if trying to ring you when you're already on a call.

To make sure this is enabled, dial *43# and then click the green dial button.

To disable to feature, dial #43#.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0hOLpDFH00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 3

Related
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data

Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Google Maps#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Instagram
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
690K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy