Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh Jurberg
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_com
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Pearland All-Stars to face undefeated Honolulu, Hawaii team in Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT – The undefeated Pearland All-Stars Little League team is getting ready for game two at the World Series on Monday night when they will face Hawaii, another team that hasn’t lost. “Definitely going to be a harder game than it was, more competition. But you know, that’s...
Pearland shut out against Hawaii in tough 2nd Little League matchup
The kiddos from Pearland aren't out, but they must win to stay alive in Williamsport.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Pearland continues Little League World Series journey Monday night vs. Hawaii
Pearland is set to take on Honolulu, Hawaii in a winners bracket Little League World Series game Monday evening. This will be Southwest's second game in the series and it comes after their first game, an 8-3 Thursday night win over the Mid-Atlantic team from Pennsylvania. The Hawaii team represents the West in the LLWS and is widely regarded as the hottest team in the tournament right now.
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
RELATED PEOPLE
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview
HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
therecord-online.com
Keystone Juniors finish number two in USA
TAYLOR, MI – The Big Oil Junior Little League from Corpus Christi, Texas proved to be too big an obstacle to overcome for the Keystone Little League team The Southwest champions put up a 12-4 Saturday night win in the US title game. The loss ended an otherwise spectacular...
Why could this year’s quiet Atlantic hurricane season soon change?
HOUSTON — Heading into this hurricane season experts predicted there would be above-average activity. And even though it has been quiet just a couple of weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University were still saying we should expect an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. If that prediction holds true it would be the seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s wet pattern continues, with a soggy weekend, and high rain chances next week
Good morning. I’m jumping in with a quick weekend update due to the ongoing wet pattern. We don’t have any concerns about significant, widespread flooding right now. However, these storms will bear a lot of moisture, and some will produce high rainfall rates that can quickly lead to flash flooding in Houston’s streets. This is a concern for today, and for the next week or so.
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Eater
Killen’s Barbecue to Take Over Peer Restaurant’s Building in Cypress
Award-winning barbecue empire Killen’s Barbecue is expanding beyond the Woodlands and Pearland — this time, with a location in Cypress. The restaurant will take over Burro & Bull, a peer barbecue purveyor launched by John and Veronica Avila, the owners of Henderson & Kane General Store. Killen’s owner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Culture is hosting the 1st Annual Surfside Surf Festival
Culture Surf & Yoga Texas is in Surfside Beach, Texas. • Acro Yoga and more…. We have ten spaces left, and the Vendor opportunity deadline is September 5th. Surfside Surf Festival October 22nd, 2022 Surfside Beach, Tx.
KIII TV3
Monday Forecast: Drier skies means hotter temps in Corpus Christi
A drier Monday will lead to warmer afternoon temps. Past that, we get into an unsettled weather pattern with daily rain chances.
Portland Popeye's employee without car for four years gifted one by customers
Janet Spain said she has prayed to God for a new car for a long time, being without one for four years. She was gifted one last week
13 Investigates confirms FBI searches home of restaurateur
Our 13 Investigates team confirmed the FBI searched a Houston high rise for information related to a federal bribery case involving a city official.
Comments / 0