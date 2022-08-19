ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Pearland continues Little League World Series journey Monday night vs. Hawaii

Pearland is set to take on Honolulu, Hawaii in a winners bracket Little League World Series game Monday evening. This will be Southwest's second game in the series and it comes after their first game, an 8-3 Thursday night win over the Mid-Atlantic team from Pennsylvania. The Hawaii team represents the West in the LLWS and is widely regarded as the hottest team in the tournament right now.
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets

Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview

HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
TEXAS STATE
therecord-online.com

Keystone Juniors finish number two in USA

TAYLOR, MI – The Big Oil Junior Little League from Corpus Christi, Texas proved to be too big an obstacle to overcome for the Keystone Little League team The Southwest champions put up a 12-4 Saturday night win in the US title game. The loss ended an otherwise spectacular...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KHOU

Why could this year’s quiet Atlantic hurricane season soon change?

HOUSTON — Heading into this hurricane season experts predicted there would be above-average activity. And even though it has been quiet just a couple of weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University were still saying we should expect an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. If that prediction holds true it would be the seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s wet pattern continues, with a soggy weekend, and high rain chances next week

Good morning. I’m jumping in with a quick weekend update due to the ongoing wet pattern. We don’t have any concerns about significant, widespread flooding right now. However, these storms will bear a lot of moisture, and some will produce high rainfall rates that can quickly lead to flash flooding in Houston’s streets. This is a concern for today, and for the next week or so.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Eater

Killen’s Barbecue to Take Over Peer Restaurant’s Building in Cypress

Award-winning barbecue empire Killen’s Barbecue is expanding beyond the Woodlands and Pearland — this time, with a location in Cypress. The restaurant will take over Burro & Bull, a peer barbecue purveyor launched by John and Veronica Avila, the owners of Henderson & Kane General Store. Killen’s owner...
CYPRESS, TX
