Butterflies star Bruce Montague has died: Doctor Who and Hollyoaks actor passes away aged 83 as agent pays tribute to 'gent who will be sorely missed'

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Butterflies actor Bruce Montague has died at the age of 83, his agent has confirmed.

The actor who also starred in Doctor Who and Hollyoaks will be 'sorely missed'.

Talent Agency Belfield and Ward announced the sad news, writing: 'We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away.

Sad: Butterflies star Bruce Montague has died: Doctor Who and Hollyoaks actor has passed away aged 83 as agent paid tribute to 'gent who will be sorely missed' (pictured in 2015)

'Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl and 42nd St.

'Rest well darling man!'

Bruce famously played Leonard Dunn in the sitcom Butterflies.

He acted in over 300 TV productions during his packed career with the first being in 1965 when he landed a role in the sci-fi drama Undermind.

TV star: Bruce famously played Leonard Dunn in the sitcom Butterflies.
RIP: Talent Agency Belfield and Ward announced the sad news on Twitter on Wednesday 

The TV legend also had an incredibly successful career on stage with performances as Mr Brownlow in Oliver! and Firman in The Phantom of the Opera.

More recently, he portrayed Abner Dillon in a UK tour of 42nd Street, returning to the role for the major 2017 West End revival at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

He went on to appear in the Savoy production of Funny Girl opposite Sheridan Smith and Darius Danesh who tragically died at the age of 41 last week.

'Stage dad:' Bruce's co-star Joel Montague was left in shock on hearing the news of his passing and took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute
Co-stars: Bruce appeared in the Savoy production of Funny Girl opposite Sheridan Smith and Darius Danesh - who tragically passed away at the age of 41 last week (pictured in 2018) 

Bruce's co-star Joel Montague was left in shock on hearing the news of his passing and took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

Posting a picture of the pair together, calling him his 'stage dad' he wrote: 'Cannot believe this!!!

'Sad couple of days for the Funny Girl Family!!!! RIP Bruce Montague (No relation however I did call him my stage dad) what a wonderful man he was #ripbruce.'

Icon: The legendary stage actor starred in over 300 television productions including a starring role in Whoops Apocalypse playing the role of Shah Massiq Rassim
 Back on stage: Bruce portrayed Abner Dillon in a UK tour of 42nd Street, returning to the role for the major 2017 West End revival at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (pictured with actress Sheena Easton who called Dorothy Brock)
Soap star: Bruce also enjoyed a five episode stint in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in 2015 (pictured at a musical screening in 2019) 

Bruce was married to fellow actress Barbara Latham who was best known for her role in the 1969 TV movie The Alpha Plan.

The couple had two children, Sam, a director of photography, and Kate, an artist and resided in Hove.

American film actor Maxwell Caulfield took to Twitter on Thursday and penned: 'A truly darling man #BruceMontague and the very essence of an actor laddie 'So long as men can breathe, or eyes can see/so long lives this, and this gives life to thee.'

Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor, with one heartbroken fan taking to Twitter writing: 'Bruce was a darling man and a glorious actor and will be greatly missed. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends.'

Emotional: Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor since his death was announced 

Another said: 'Very sorry...last time spent and talked on a Birmingham to London train journey....good man.'

'I love Butterflies whenever I have seen it, RIP Bruce Montague,' a third commented.

Paying their respects another follower penned: 'Very sad news indeed - this 80s child will always remember him as Leonard in Butterflies & the deposed Shah in Whoops Apocalypse. God Rest His Soul, Always.'

While a fifth recalled: 'Bruce was a lovely man, when I was managing the theatre royal in Brighton in the 90s we socialised a lot, great fun to be with.'

Sitcom: Bruce is familiar for his part in the six-part 1982 television sitcom Whoops Apocalypse 

