Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Wants To Play With Aaron Rodgers
Kenny Stills is looking for help to land himself in Green Bay. On Twitter Monday, the veteran receiver asked his followers to "flood Aaron Rodgers mentions" and let the reigning MVP that he'd love to come play with him. A former Saint, Dolphin and Texan, Stills enjoyed a fair amount...
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
Mason Crosby Reveals His Likely Status For Week 1
During the 2021 NFL season, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had arguably the worst season of his career. The veteran kicker made just over 73-percent of his kicks during the season - the second worst percentage of his career. After a tough season, Crosby underwent knee surgery. Despite that...
The Packers are dressing up as cowboys again, only this time it's the rookie offensive linemen
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of traditions. There’s the hallowed frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and iconic juxtaposition of an NFL monolith rising from the small-town feel of Door County. There’s the swapping of bicycles that precariously perches 250-pound men atop two wheels and strained frames every year at training camp.
FOX Sports
Packers to keep resting starters for final preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of Green Bay’s other starters will open the season without having played in any of the Packers’ three exhibition games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers and the other Packers who hadn’t played in...
Kenny Stills Wants To Join Packers: NFL World Reacts
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said the team's young receivers need to be more consistent. It didn't take long for veteran teammate Randall Cobb to back him up. "It doesn't matter if they appreciate it or not," Cobb told reporters. "This is the way that we do things...
FOX Sports
Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
Yardbarker
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
Packers.com
Packers seeking employees at job fair Aug. 23
With the regular season just a few weeks away, the Green Bay Packers are still seeking additional part-time and seasonal employees to join the team, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. A wide variety of positions are available for job-seekers...
Packers.com
Packers Foundation, NFL Foundation donate $200,000 to Challenger Field Redevelopment Project
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded the Challenger League and Fox Valley Pop Warner with a $200,000 grant for the Challenger Field Redevelopment Project at Plamann Park in Appleton, the organization announced today. The grant, awarded by the Packers Foundation with funds secured through the NFL Club Matching Field...
