Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Mason Crosby Reveals His Likely Status For Week 1

During the 2021 NFL season, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had arguably the worst season of his career. The veteran kicker made just over 73-percent of his kicks during the season - the second worst percentage of his career. After a tough season, Crosby underwent knee surgery. Despite that...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers to keep resting starters for final preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of Green Bay’s other starters will open the season without having played in any of the Packers’ three exhibition games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers and the other Packers who hadn’t played in...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Kenny Stills Wants To Join Packers: NFL World Reacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said the team's young receivers need to be more consistent. It didn't take long for veteran teammate Randall Cobb to back him up. "It doesn't matter if they appreciate it or not," Cobb told reporters. "This is the way that we do things...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice

If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers seeking employees at job fair Aug. 23

With the regular season just a few weeks away, the Green Bay Packers are still seeking additional part-time and seasonal employees to join the team, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. A wide variety of positions are available for job-seekers...
GREEN BAY, WI

