Anderson Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
MOBILE, Ala. | Grambling State University junior defensive end Sundiata Anderson was named on Wednesday to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List. Anderson, who has earned numerous preseason accolades, returns to anchor the Grambling State defense. Last season, Anderson finished with 31 total tackles, including 21 solo stops as...
Allamont Bates Named GSU Bowling Coach
GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, announced the hiring of new Lady Tigers head bowling coach Allamont Bates on Monday. "We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Allamont Bates to Grambling State University and to be our next head bowling coach," Scott...
