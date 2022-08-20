ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Pennsylvania#U S#Kratom
eenews.net

Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law

Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
Lootpress

America has enough coal to last for 1,000 years

The most important technological improvement in U.S. coal mining during the past 50 years was the application of long-wall mining, according to sources in the West Virginia Coal Industry. For long-walls, the average number of tons produced per shift rose near 2,000 tons during the recent five-decade period, officials said.
US News and World Report

Record Numbers Resign in France as Bargaining Power Balance Shifts -Labour Ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - More French employees than ever quit their jobs at the end of 2021 and start of 2022, as the balance of bargaining power shifts away from employers, a labour ministry study showed on Thursday. Over one million quit between October and March, the study by the ministry's...
wis.community

Hope on the Horizon for Rural Residents Facing Broadband Issues

When Lauren and Caleb Langworthy saw a crew of workers digging and laying high-speed internet cable just up the road from their Dunn County farm one mid-July morning, they were ecstatic. Since purchasing their 153-acre property in 2012, the couple had struggled to communicate using the internet because of the...
The New York Times

Expansion of Clean Energy Loans Is ‘Sleeping Giant’ of Climate Bill

The John Day Dam, a hydropower dam on the Columbia River, in Washington State, June 16, 2017. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times) Tucked into the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed last week is a major expansion of federal loan programs that could help the fight against climate change by channeling more money to clean energy and converting plants that run on fossil fuels to nuclear or renewable energy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy