rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
New relief checks worth $2,000 still on the cards for hundreds of thousands of Americans thanks to $1.7billion pot
THERE'S still hope for hundreds of thousands of Americans to get extra cash to help fight rising costs. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is once again pushing for $2,000 relief checks to be sent to low-income families. Governor Wolf first proposed the $1.7billion PA Opportunity Program in February. Republicans in the...
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
One Green Planet
Abandoned Oil and Natural Gas Wells Pose a Huge Danger To Environment and Those Who Live Nearby
There are tens of thousands of abandoned oil and natural gas wells across the United States at this very moment. Sometimes called orphan wells, these wells, although unused, pose a huge danger to those who live nearby as well as to the environment. With 4,600 orphaned wells, Louisiana is one of the states where this is a huge problem.
Senators Propose One-Time Payments For Licensed Drivers
The cost of gas is finally going down. But some states still have gas rebate check bills on their books. The state senators and governors want to help citizens since the average gas price is over $4 per gallon. (source)
eenews.net
Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law
Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
Gas Prices Are Falling, But Global Events Could Cause Increase, Energy Secretary Warns
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Sunday said the U.S. will produce a record amount of gasoline next year as the Biden administration continues its efforts to reduce prices for Americans. But Granholm warned that consumers could still be affected by events overseas. “As you know, gasoline comes from oil,” Granholm...
America has enough coal to last for 1,000 years
The most important technological improvement in U.S. coal mining during the past 50 years was the application of long-wall mining, according to sources in the West Virginia Coal Industry. For long-walls, the average number of tons produced per shift rose near 2,000 tons during the recent five-decade period, officials said.
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
US News and World Report
Record Numbers Resign in France as Bargaining Power Balance Shifts -Labour Ministry
PARIS (Reuters) - More French employees than ever quit their jobs at the end of 2021 and start of 2022, as the balance of bargaining power shifts away from employers, a labour ministry study showed on Thursday. Over one million quit between October and March, the study by the ministry's...
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.
U.S. to spend more than $500 billion on climate over a decade under three laws, study says
Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will spend more than $500 billion on climate technology and clean energy over the next decade under three recently enacted laws, an analysis by non-profit RMI found.
Uniting church in Australia tells staff to avoid using Uber due to company’s ‘unethical foundations’
The Uniting church has told staff in Victoria and Tasmania to avoid using Uber services as the company does not align with its values. In communications sent to staff this month, the church, which is one of the largest non-government providers of community services in Australia, said Uber had built its business on “unethical foundations”.
wis.community
Hope on the Horizon for Rural Residents Facing Broadband Issues
When Lauren and Caleb Langworthy saw a crew of workers digging and laying high-speed internet cable just up the road from their Dunn County farm one mid-July morning, they were ecstatic. Since purchasing their 153-acre property in 2012, the couple had struggled to communicate using the internet because of the...
Expansion of Clean Energy Loans Is ‘Sleeping Giant’ of Climate Bill
The John Day Dam, a hydropower dam on the Columbia River, in Washington State, June 16, 2017. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times) Tucked into the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed last week is a major expansion of federal loan programs that could help the fight against climate change by channeling more money to clean energy and converting plants that run on fossil fuels to nuclear or renewable energy.
