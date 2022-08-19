Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
BBC
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
FOX Sports
Leg fracture for Wijnaldum 3 months before World Cup
ROME (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s participation at the World Cup appears in doubt after he fractured the tibia in his right leg on Sunday. Serie A club Roma said Wijnaldum suffered the injury in training and that “the player will undergo further assessments in the coming days.”
BBC
Sadio Mane strikes twice as Bayern Munich win 7-0 at VfL Bochum 1848
Watch highlights as Sadio Mane's brace helps Bayern Munich thrash VfL Bochum 7-0 in the Bundesliga. Available to UK users only.
Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona: Player ratings as Fati inspires second half surge
Barcelona player ratings from their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.
Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co (8031.T) is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources.
Zaha scores 2, Palace beats Villa 3-1 for 1st EPL win
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday. The forward, who scored for Palace in a 1-1 draw at...
‘Unique’ Keira Walsh can help Man City overcome Real Madrid – Vicky Losada
Vicky Losada is hoping Lioness Keira Walsh can bring her Euro 2022-winning form to Manchester City’s quest for Champions League qualification ahead of their showdown with Real Madrid.City face the Spaniards, who knocked them out of the competition last season, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday as they attempt to move to within a two-legged tie of the group stage.They will do so with seven members of Sarina Wiegman’s triumphant England squad at the disposal of boss Gareth Taylor, and none of them more key to their cause than midfielder Walsh.Asked about her 25-year-old team-mate’s importance, Losada said:...
ESPN
Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC
Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
BBC
Women's Champions League: PAOK test awaits as Rangers aim for Eindhoven
Fixtures: PAOK v Rangers (14:30 BST), Glasgow City v Servette (12:00) Date: 21 August Venues: Katerini Stadium, Katerini, Greece & Petershill Park, Glasgow. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland. All roads lead to Eindhoven for both Rangers men's and women's teams in the Champions League. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's...
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski nets first Barcelona goal in Real Sociedad win
Robert Lewandowski took less than 60 seconds to score his first Barcelona goal as La Blaugrana cruised on to a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad. The Polish international got across his man inside the box, to steer home Alex Balde’s cross inside the opening minute, before the hosts pounced on Frenkie de Jong’s error to free Alexander Isak to slot home.
BBC
Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan: Ismael Bennacer rescues point for Serie A champions
Italian champions AC Milan saw their seven-match winning league run end when they were held at Atalanta in their second Serie A match of the season. Home midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock with a powerful left-foot finish from 20 yards. Milan's Ismael Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner...
FOX Sports
Transfer Deadline: Where will Christian Pulisic end up?
With less than two weeks remaining in Europe's summer transfer window — and less than three months until the 2022 World Cup kicks off — we still don't know which club the U.S. men's national team headliner will be employed by come Qatar. Multiple reports on Monday suggested...
FOX Sports
Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL
In years to come, if Newcastle is contending for Premier League and Champions League titles as widely expected, the Saudi-funded team might look back on this game as the one when it truly arrived as a force in soccer. Few opponents have given Manchester City the kind of battering Newcastle...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Manchester City - Match thread: Howe’s archnemesis at St James’ Park
Newcastle might not be finding the reinforcements they need in the transfer market but one thing is true and that’s the fact that the Premier League won’t stop to wait for those to arrive in Tyneside. It’s not that the Magpies can complain, though, as they are a top-five side entering the third matchday of the season and are tied at four points apiece with five other clubs in the baby-season table.
FOX Sports
Patrick Cantlay takes 1-shot lead into final round at BMW
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele went from being teammates to close friends and now seem to be inseparable on the PGA Tour, so the final round of the BMW Championship might have the feel of one of their countless practice rounds. Except for the stakes.
GOLF・
Manchester United stuns Liverpool with 2-1 win
This is just what Manchester United needed - desparately. With the team suffering back to back losses to start the year, this team needed to bounce back against Liverpool and they were able to do just that. Indeed, United posted a 2-1 win over Liverpool, with things going down in...
Match Preview: FC Barcelona vs Manchester City (Friendly)
Manchester City face FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, in a charity friendly, with Pep Guardiola's side currently on a warm weather training camp in Girona. Wednesday's fixture serves as a charity fundraiser, as all proceeds will be put into ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, with the focal point of the match surrounding former Barcelona goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with the condition over two years ago.
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolves: Community Player Ratings
Let’s be fair — Tottenham have yet to be fully convincing in any of their first three Premier League matches. And yet, after today’s 1-0 home win over Wolves, they have taken seven out of nine points and are (at least temporarily) top of the table. Feels pretty good, right? Because if Spurs can increase their level of performance as the season goes on, as we all expect they will, these early results have set them up for what could be some real success this season.
