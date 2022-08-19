ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Leg fracture for Wijnaldum 3 months before World Cup

ROME (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s participation at the World Cup appears in doubt after he fractured the tibia in his right leg on Sunday. Serie A club Roma said Wijnaldum suffered the injury in training and that “the player will undergo further assessments in the coming days.”
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Scholz
Person
Kasper Junker
Person
Ikhsan Fandi
The Independent

‘Unique’ Keira Walsh can help Man City overcome Real Madrid – Vicky Losada

Vicky Losada is hoping Lioness Keira Walsh can bring her Euro 2022-winning form to Manchester City’s quest for Champions League qualification ahead of their showdown with Real Madrid.City face the Spaniards, who knocked them out of the competition last season, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday as they attempt to move to within a two-legged tie of the group stage.They will do so with seven members of Sarina Wiegman’s triumphant England squad at the disposal of boss Gareth Taylor, and none of them more key to their cause than midfielder Walsh.Asked about her 25-year-old team-mate’s importance, Losada said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urawa Reds#Japanese#Johor Darul Tazim
ESPN

Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC

Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BBC

Women's Champions League: PAOK test awaits as Rangers aim for Eindhoven

Fixtures: PAOK v Rangers (14:30 BST), Glasgow City v Servette (12:00) Date: 21 August Venues: Katerini Stadium, Katerini, Greece & Petershill Park, Glasgow. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland. All roads lead to Eindhoven for both Rangers men's and women's teams in the Champions League. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Robert Lewandowski nets first Barcelona goal in Real Sociedad win

Robert Lewandowski took less than 60 seconds to score his first Barcelona goal as La Blaugrana cruised on to a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad. The Polish international got across his man inside the box, to steer home Alex Balde’s cross inside the opening minute, before the hosts pounced on Frenkie de Jong’s error to free Alexander Isak to slot home.
SOCCER
BBC

Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan: Ismael Bennacer rescues point for Serie A champions

Italian champions AC Milan saw their seven-match winning league run end when they were held at Atalanta in their second Serie A match of the season. Home midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock with a powerful left-foot finish from 20 yards. Milan's Ismael Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Transfer Deadline: Where will Christian Pulisic end up?

With less than two weeks remaining in Europe's summer transfer window — and less than three months until the 2022 World Cup kicks off — we still don't know which club the U.S. men's national team headliner will be employed by come Qatar. Multiple reports on Monday suggested...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL

In years to come, if Newcastle is contending for Premier League and Champions League titles as widely expected, the Saudi-funded team might look back on this game as the one when it truly arrived as a force in soccer. Few opponents have given Manchester City the kind of battering Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Manchester City - Match thread: Howe’s archnemesis at St James’ Park

Newcastle might not be finding the reinforcements they need in the transfer market but one thing is true and that’s the fact that the Premier League won’t stop to wait for those to arrive in Tyneside. It’s not that the Magpies can complain, though, as they are a top-five side entering the third matchday of the season and are tied at four points apiece with five other clubs in the baby-season table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Patrick Cantlay takes 1-shot lead into final round at BMW

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele went from being teammates to close friends and now seem to be inseparable on the PGA Tour, so the final round of the BMW Championship might have the feel of one of their countless practice rounds. Except for the stakes.
GOLF
12up

Manchester United stuns Liverpool with 2-1 win

This is just what Manchester United needed - desparately. With the team suffering back to back losses to start the year, this team needed to bounce back against Liverpool and they were able to do just that. Indeed, United posted a 2-1 win over Liverpool, with things going down in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Match Preview: FC Barcelona vs Manchester City (Friendly)

Manchester City face FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, in a charity friendly, with Pep Guardiola's side currently on a warm weather training camp in Girona. Wednesday's fixture serves as a charity fundraiser, as all proceeds will be put into ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, with the focal point of the match surrounding former Barcelona goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with the condition over two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolves: Community Player Ratings

Let’s be fair — Tottenham have yet to be fully convincing in any of their first three Premier League matches. And yet, after today’s 1-0 home win over Wolves, they have taken seven out of nine points and are (at least temporarily) top of the table. Feels pretty good, right? Because if Spurs can increase their level of performance as the season goes on, as we all expect they will, these early results have set them up for what could be some real success this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy