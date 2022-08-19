Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
calbears.com
Cal Women's Golf Announces Fall Schedule
The Cal women's golf team will stay close to home for much of the fall season according to the 2022 schedule that was announced Wednesday. Three of the five fall tournaments in which the Bears will compete will take place in the Bay Area, including the season-opening Olympic Club Invitational on Sept. 12-13. Cal will also team up with the Bears' men's golf team to take on Stanford in the third edition of the "Big Match" at the Peninsula Country Club in San Mateo on Sept. 29. Cal will be back in the South Bay on Oct. 21-23 for the Stanford Intercollegiate.
calbears.com
Durden Named Acting Director Of Swimming & Diving
Five-Time NCAA Champion To Oversee Cal's Men's And Women's Programs. David Durden, the head coach of Cal's men's swimming & diving program for the past 15 seasons and winner of five NCAA championships, will serve as the Acting Director of Swimming & Diving for both the men's and women's programs at Cal.
calbears.com
Cal Clashes With Titans To Start 2022
BERKELEY – First-year head coach Leonard Griffin leads the California men's soccer team into the season opener at Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The Golden Bears then host Villanova on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. The game in Fullerton will air...
calbears.com
Authentic Leaders
Student-Athlete Leaders Impress At Cameron Institute Leadership Showcase. This feature originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calbears.com
Designs On Success
Competitive Drive From Within Pushes Former Cal Women’s Rower Charlotte Wesselmann. This feature originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose
The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California
Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
chainstoreage.com
Restaurant run by robots to open in SF; plans nationwide expansion
It’s not a restaurant in the traditional sense — and it certainly doesn’t look like one. Mezil, a fully-autonomous robotic restaurant that resembles a large refrigerated container, will open in the Spark Social food park in San Francisco, Sunday, August 28th. The high-tech eatery is described by its founders as the “first of its kind in the world.”
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
San Francisco art gallery director gets rare federal domestic violence charge in Yosemite
The director of an SF art gallery has been charged with "domestic violence within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States."
californiaglobe.com
Oakland Now Also Sued On Noncitizen Voting Measure
In July, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer overturned a San Francisco law allowing noncitizen parents to vote in local school board elections in Lacy et. al. The judge said the California Constitution permits only citizens to vote,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The Globe spoke with Attorney...
20 Of The Most Unique Buildings In And Around San Francisco
Take a drive around the Bay Area and you’ll surely pass by some breathtaking buildings, whether they’re mainstays of the San Francisco skyline or hidden gems that you can’t quite find your way back to. We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic and interesting buildings in San Francisco and beyond, including both well-known skyscrapers and discreet homes that are off the beaten path. Read on to discover our incomplete list of iconic buildings in the Bay, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a map to help point you in the right direction. This 40-story, 400-foot tower in the Transbay neighborhood has a striking fluidity to its surface due to a repeating spiral pattern on its entire façade. Either this is Inception, or you’re looking at the MIRA tower. Architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang Architects designed MIRA in 2014, and construction was completed in 2020. The modular design repeats every 11 floors, and aerospace engineering techniques were used to construct the smooth, flowing design, according to Architectural Digest.
Comments / 0