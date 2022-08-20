New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston

Read full article on original website
Sean Kivler
2d ago
Obviously a NH SOCIAL DEMOCRAT BERNIE SANDERS constituent! One who follows the philosophy Bernie publicizes: 'It's FREE!'
Reply(1)
2
Related
WCAX
Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
liveboston617.org
Single Shot During Block Party Prompts Police Response on Sunday
On Sunday, August 21 2022, at roughly 20:10 hours Boston Police Officers from Districts C-11 and B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Rosseter Street. According to sources on the scene, the ShotSpotter originally did not pickup anything but did eventually pickup one round. Officers arrived on...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT: Suspect in Custody After Two BPD Officers Struck by Motor Vehicle Near Puerto Rican Parade in Jamaica Plain
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.
A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Clip Teen in the Face Overnight
Sunday night at approximately 20:45 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stratton Street. The advanced ShotSpotter technology reported that roughly 10 rounds were fired, consistent with the 911 calls received. As officers were responding to the area, an additional 911 was placed stating that a person was shot in the face.
WCAX
One person injured during shooting incident in Brookfield
A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
liveboston617.org
State Police, Boston and Cambridge Fire and Police Respond to Sinking Boat in Charles River Yesterday
At approximately 18:00 hours yesterday, August 20 2022, numerous public safety departments converged on the Charles River after receiving multiple 911 calls for a boat sinking behind the Museum of Science. Troopers from the State Police Marine Unit as well as firefighters and police officers from both Cambridge and Boston all quickly responded to the area.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
Police identify motorcyclist who died in crash I-93 in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, N.H. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Monday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in Littleton around 10 a.m. found a 2003 Harley Davidson that had crashed on the shoulder of the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Police seek person of interest in ‘upskirting’ at MBTA South Station
BOSTON — Transit Police are looking for a person in connection with an “upskirting” investigation at South Station. Police say the incident happened in the bus terminal around 7 a.m. Aug. 17. The person pictured is a “subject of interest,” according to police. Anyone with...
WMUR.com
Police investigate possible road rage incident in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking into a possible road rage incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call about possible shots fired on Rumford Street in Concord. They said a light-colored Honda civic and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu were involved. No injuries were reported. If you...
WCVB
Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say
A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
manchesterinklink.com
Police announce warrants for men connected with alleged drug possession
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police released details on two men who were arrested earlier this month after a warrant was issued for the arrest of their partner. On Aug. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m., police noticed two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover Streets.
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
Comments / 2