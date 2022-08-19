Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
PWMania
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
PWMania
Another Former WWE & NXT Superstar Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At Dark Taping (Spoiler Photo)
Not only one former WWE Superstar made their in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling over the weekend. As noted, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake, a.k.a. Westin Blake, made his AEW in-ring debut in singles action at a match taped for AEW Dark that will air on the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 episode of the weekly AEW on YouTube digital series.
wrestlinginc.com
Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.
411mania.com
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolan. WWE announced on Monday that Dolan has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on...
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Discuss How Much Input They Have In Their WWE Promos
Recently, real-life wrestling couple, and "WWE Raw" Superstars, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Brian Gewirtz' Instagram Story. During the time they spent talking with the former WWE lead writer Lynch and Rollins, who have been known to be very skilled on the microphone when cutting promos, discussed how much input they have had on their promos. Gewirtz asked if the two were given papers and had to worry about reciting the promos word for word.
Yardbarker
Charlotte Flair addresses WWE title exchange incident with Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star Returning On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Toronto, and it’s been confirmed that Edge wrestle on Raw for the first time in 12 years when he faces Damian Priest. It’s also been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
PWMania
Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Gets Physical With Top Raw Stable At WWE House Show
WWE has spent the last couple of days touring around Canada. During this time, we've seen Canadian stars like Sami Zayn have the crowd rally behind them, including Kevin Owens making a special appearance after "SmackDown" went off the air. The Canadian star power doesn't end there though, as last night at a house show, ahead of her scheduled Monday Night "Raw" appearance, WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, made a special appearance.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Reigns & McIntyre go face-to-face
On last night's SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre went face-to-face ahead of Clash at the Castle. The segment broke down into a brawl after McIntyre challenged Reigns to fight him. With The Usos not in Canada for the episode, McIntyre got the upper hand and was going to hit a Claymore on Reigns. But "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn stepped in and took the bullet for Reigns instead. Reigns then went for a spear, but McIntyre recovered and still was able to drop Reigns with a Claymore. The show ended with McIntyre posing with both of Reigns' title belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Producers For This Past Week's WWE Raw And SmackDown
Who are the magicians behind-the-scenes that helped the WWE stars structure their matches for TV this week? For those interested, the producers for the 8/15 "Raw" and the 8/19 "SmackDown" have been revealed in a new report from Fightful Select. For "Raw," Petey Williams produced the Judgment segment and the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown. – Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown. – Sami Zayn thanked...
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown Scores Impressive Viewership Numbers
SpoilerTV reported that last night’s edition of SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers. This is an increase from last week’s episode, which scored 2.431 million viewers. The show’s first hour pulled in 2.216 million, while the second received 2.392 million. It should be noted that these are preliminary numbers.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE SmackDown Debut Of NXT Tag Team
Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were a last-minute addition to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and their success has impressed the man that brought them into the fold in the first place. Former head of "NXT" and current head of WWE creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter to comment on the duo's main roster debut.
