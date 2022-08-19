Read full article on original website
News – August 24, 2022
(Beaver Dam) An agreement has been reached on a new five-year contract between the Beaver Dam Fire Department and the five townships that contract services with the city. The townships of Calamus, Lowell, Westford, Trenton, and Beaver Dam comprise the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says dialog that began in early 2021 resulted in a one year extension for service in 2022 however, all parties agreed to continue discussions for a long term contract. He says these continued negotiations resulted in a new deal that will run from 2023 through 2027.
BDHS Golfers Stop Watertown
The Beaver Dam High School girls golf team topped Watertown 216-261 at Old Hickory on Monday. If you have a question about this story or have an idea for a future local sports story, please email Wade Bates at [email protected]
BDHS Girls Tennis Sweeps Portage
No. 1 – Emily Biel, BEAVER DAM def. Hannah Kallungi, PORTAGE, 6-3 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Ida DeVries, BEAVER DAM def. Thea Laffin, PORTAGE, 7-5 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Aubrie Kinzler, PORTAGE, 6-1 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Emma Hoppmann, PORTAGE, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
Dodge County Fair Saw Similar Attendance Numbers To 2021
(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Fair saw strong attendance numbers again this year. There were 46,700 people that walked through the gates during the five-day event at the fairgrounds outside of Beaver Dam. The Fair Association’s Sharon Keil says those numbers are comparable to 2021. Saturday’s attendance did drop...
ESPN Beaver Dam Announces New Weekly Lineup
(Beaver Dam) ESPN Beaver Dam’s new weekly lineup has been announced. “Wilde and Tausch” and “Scalzo and Brust,” which currently air in both Madison and Milwaukee, will begin broadcasting Monday on 1430 ESPN Beaver Dam. Station Manager Ryan Gabel says every morning, fans in Dodge...
BDHS Girls Tennis Competes At Monona Grove
BEAVER DAM – 5, Madison LAFOLLETTE – 2, — Singles:. No. 1 – Ivy Phelps Mc Guire, Madison LAFOLLETTE def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 7-5 , -; No. 2 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Norah Burke, Madison LAFOLLETTE, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
BDHS Boys Soccer Hosts Port Washington Tonight On DDTV
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team is opening their season today against Port Washington at the Prairie View Fields. You can watch the game on DailyDodge TV presented by Columbus Family Dental, Hometown Glass and Improvement and the Beave Dam Unified School District. The John Deere Pregame Show...
Officials With State Department Of Revenue Visit Beaver Dam Chamber
(Beaver Dam) Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue visited the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Monday. The department’s Secretary Peter Barca and Chief Economist John Koskinen presented a report on recent initiatives impacting business on a statewide level and the affects COVID has had on the economy. Emily...
BDHS Boys Soccer Posts Shutout In Season Opener
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team blanked Port Washington 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Prairie View Field in their 2022 season opener. Junior Guerrero scored both BD goals (9th & 77th minute). Luis Hernandez assisted on the first score and JJ Espinosa on the 2nd. “I’m very...
BD Positively Hoops Registration Open
Registration for the 2022-23 Beaver Dam Positively Hoops season is now open. Positively Hoops is a competitive, traveling team basketball organization for children in grades 3rd-8th. The organization works to build basketball skills through practices, skill-sessions, and game play in order to develop basketball players that enjoy the love of the sport.
Illinois Man Charged With Fleeing Dodge County Authorities
(Brownsville) An Illinois man accused of running from Dodge County authorities has made his initial appearance in court. James Cochrane of Arlington Heigh is facing a felony count of Fleeing. The Marshall of the village of Brownsville clocked a vehicle speeding Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street. After activating their...
Fond Du Lac Police Make Arrest In Weekend Homicide Case
(Fond du Lac) An arrest has been made in connection to a weekend homicide in the city of Fond du Lac. Police executed a search warrant Monday at the 000 block of West Cotton Street. A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Fond...
Beaver Dam Teachers Vote Down District’s Salary Offer
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam teachers have voted down the district’s salary offer. Staff members recently met to discuss and vote on the school board’s pay scheme. After a lengthy discussion the teachers voted unanimously to reject the district’s offer, which Beaver Dam Educator’s Association President Matt Ziebarth says was lower than last year’s cost of living.
Father Charged In Mistreatment Of Lomira Child Who Died Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Lomira) A signature bond was set at $50,000 Monday for the father charged for his role in mistreating a child that died in Lomira two years ago. Frank Pleester of Milwaukee is facing three felony counts of Neglecting a Child Consequence is Bodily Harm and a misdemeanor charge of Resisting.
Former Jefferson County Man Given Federal Prison Time For Attempted Child Enticement
(Jefferson) A former Jefferson County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted child enticement. Marc Bennett, formerly of Jefferson, began using popular online platforms in January to communicate with a 12-year-old girl. During these interactions, the 43-year-old requested graphic images and expressed his desire to have sex.
