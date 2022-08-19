ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

dailydodge.com

News – August 24, 2022

(Beaver Dam) An agreement has been reached on a new five-year contract between the Beaver Dam Fire Department and the five townships that contract services with the city. The townships of Calamus, Lowell, Westford, Trenton, and Beaver Dam comprise the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says dialog that began in early 2021 resulted in a one year extension for service in 2022 however, all parties agreed to continue discussions for a long term contract. He says these continued negotiations resulted in a new deal that will run from 2023 through 2027.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

BDHS Golfers Stop Watertown

The Beaver Dam High School girls golf team topped Watertown 216-261 at Old Hickory on Monday. If you have a question about this story or have an idea for a future local sports story, please email Wade Bates at [email protected]
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

BDHS Girls Tennis Sweeps Portage

No. 1 – Emily Biel, BEAVER DAM def. Hannah Kallungi, PORTAGE, 6-3 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Ida DeVries, BEAVER DAM def. Thea Laffin, PORTAGE, 7-5 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Aubrie Kinzler, PORTAGE, 6-1 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Emma Hoppmann, PORTAGE, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Fair Saw Similar Attendance Numbers To 2021

(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Fair saw strong attendance numbers again this year. There were 46,700 people that walked through the gates during the five-day event at the fairgrounds outside of Beaver Dam. The Fair Association’s Sharon Keil says those numbers are comparable to 2021. Saturday’s attendance did drop...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
City
Beaver Dam, WI
City
Grafton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Beaver Dam, WI
Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailydodge.com

ESPN Beaver Dam Announces New Weekly Lineup

(Beaver Dam) ESPN Beaver Dam’s new weekly lineup has been announced. “Wilde and Tausch” and “Scalzo and Brust,” which currently air in both Madison and Milwaukee, will begin broadcasting Monday on 1430 ESPN Beaver Dam. Station Manager Ryan Gabel says every morning, fans in Dodge...
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

BDHS Girls Tennis Competes At Monona Grove

BEAVER DAM – 5, Madison LAFOLLETTE – 2, — Singles:. No. 1 – Ivy Phelps Mc Guire, Madison LAFOLLETTE def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 7-5 , -; No. 2 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Norah Burke, Madison LAFOLLETTE, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

BDHS Boys Soccer Hosts Port Washington Tonight On DDTV

The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team is opening their season today against Port Washington at the Prairie View Fields. You can watch the game on DailyDodge TV presented by Columbus Family Dental, Hometown Glass and Improvement and the Beave Dam Unified School District. The John Deere Pregame Show...
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

Officials With State Department Of Revenue Visit Beaver Dam Chamber

(Beaver Dam) Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue visited the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Monday. The department’s Secretary Peter Barca and Chief Economist John Koskinen presented a report on recent initiatives impacting business on a statewide level and the affects COVID has had on the economy. Emily...
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

BDHS Boys Soccer Posts Shutout In Season Opener

The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team blanked Port Washington 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Prairie View Field in their 2022 season opener. Junior Guerrero scored both BD goals (9th & 77th minute). Luis Hernandez assisted on the first score and JJ Espinosa on the 2nd. “I’m very...
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

BD Positively Hoops Registration Open

Registration for the 2022-23 Beaver Dam Positively Hoops season is now open. Positively Hoops is a competitive, traveling team basketball organization for children in grades 3rd-8th. The organization works to build basketball skills through practices, skill-sessions, and game play in order to develop basketball players that enjoy the love of the sport.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

Illinois Man Charged With Fleeing Dodge County Authorities

(Brownsville) An Illinois man accused of running from Dodge County authorities has made his initial appearance in court. James Cochrane of Arlington Heigh is facing a felony count of Fleeing. The Marshall of the village of Brownsville clocked a vehicle speeding Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street. After activating their...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Obituaries
dailydodge.com

Fond Du Lac Police Make Arrest In Weekend Homicide Case

(Fond du Lac) An arrest has been made in connection to a weekend homicide in the city of Fond du Lac. Police executed a search warrant Monday at the 000 block of West Cotton Street. A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Teachers Vote Down District’s Salary Offer

(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam teachers have voted down the district’s salary offer. Staff members recently met to discuss and vote on the school board’s pay scheme. After a lengthy discussion the teachers voted unanimously to reject the district’s offer, which Beaver Dam Educator’s Association President Matt Ziebarth says was lower than last year’s cost of living.
BEAVER DAM, WI

