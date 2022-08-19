(Beaver Dam) An agreement has been reached on a new five-year contract between the Beaver Dam Fire Department and the five townships that contract services with the city. The townships of Calamus, Lowell, Westford, Trenton, and Beaver Dam comprise the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says dialog that began in early 2021 resulted in a one year extension for service in 2022 however, all parties agreed to continue discussions for a long term contract. He says these continued negotiations resulted in a new deal that will run from 2023 through 2027.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO