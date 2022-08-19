(WGTD)---A man who’d been in an altercation at a Kenosha tavern over the weekend allegedly accidentally shot his girlfriend---on her birthday. 31-year-old Damon Blakey of Zion was charged Monday with 1st Degree Reckless Injury in connection with the shooting of Cierra Davis. She was shot in the left hip and upper right shoulder and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO