Maine State

AG Nessel opposes requested Consumers Energy rate increase

(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office voiced her office's opposition to the Michigan Public Service Commission's granting Consumers Energy request for a rate increase. Consumers Energy filed its application to the MPSC seeking a rate increase of about $266 million for its Michigan jurisdiction on...
New toll discount program to go into effect Sept. 1 in Florida

(The Center Square) – A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings”...
Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance

(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
MAINE STATE
More Ohio meat processors in line for state grants

(The Center Square) – A dozen meat producers across Ohio will share $3 million to help ease food chain issues, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The grants follow two other rounds for grants, the first for $10 million and the second for $15 million, already distributed to producers throughout the state this summer.
OHIO STATE
New Hampshire to get $5M for caregiving programs

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents. The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
HEALTH SERVICES
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
WISCONSIN STATE
Coalition of Western states opens stakeholder input on clean energy hub

(The Center Square) – A coalition of Western states that have formed a regional “hub” to attract hydrogen development is now taking stakeholder input on the project. The governors of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah came to an agreement in February to form a coalition that would vie for part of the $8 billion in federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to form a regional hydrogen hub.
COLORADO STATE
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
ILLINOIS STATE

