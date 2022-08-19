Read full article on original website
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire
Pritzker pumps brakes on following California’s lead banning gas car sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – California’s move to ban sales of gas vehicles in the state by 2035 may go too far even for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week heralded his state’s move. “We will be the first jurisdiction in the world to...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada
AG Nessel opposes requested Consumers Energy rate increase
(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office voiced her office's opposition to the Michigan Public Service Commission's granting Consumers Energy request for a rate increase. Consumers Energy filed its application to the MPSC seeking a rate increase of about $266 million for its Michigan jurisdiction on...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Florida
New toll discount program to go into effect Sept. 1 in Florida
(The Center Square) – A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings”...
Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
Michigan quick hits: Appeals court declares unconstitutional retroactive application of state’s insurance reform
(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively. Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed...
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
More Ohio meat processors in line for state grants
(The Center Square) – A dozen meat producers across Ohio will share $3 million to help ease food chain issues, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The grants follow two other rounds for grants, the first for $10 million and the second for $15 million, already distributed to producers throughout the state this summer.
Gov. Abbott accelerates busing of foreign nationals from southern border to New York City
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accelerating the state’s busing to New York City of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. through the southern border. The majority coming in are believed to not have valid asylum claims, are bypassing federal immigration law, and instead...
New Hampshire to get $5M for caregiving programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents. The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
Texas comptroller directs state agencies to divest from companies that are promoting ESG
(The Center Square) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has directed six state agency systems to identify if they are using, and then divest from, nearly 350 individual investment funds and 10 financial companies that are boycotting Texas energy companies and promoting ESG. The comptroller is required by state statute...
Coalition of Western states opens stakeholder input on clean energy hub
(The Center Square) – A coalition of Western states that have formed a regional “hub” to attract hydrogen development is now taking stakeholder input on the project. The governors of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah came to an agreement in February to form a coalition that would vie for part of the $8 billion in federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to form a regional hydrogen hub.
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
