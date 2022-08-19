ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

2 drivers in critical condition after crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday evening in Provo Canyon, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. near Vivian Park on Highway 189. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded the scene...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

3 children pulled from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a truck that rolled into the water at a Summit County lake Monday afternoon. The incident began when a family was loading kayaks into a vehicle at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Cars
Salt Lake City, UT
Cars
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Drunk Driving#Utah Highway Patrol#City Police#Traffic Accident
kmyu.tv

SLCPD no longer asking for public's help in identifying woman

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: SLCPD said they have identified the woman and confirmed she was safe, no other details were provided. (ORIGINAL STORY): Officers in Salt Lake City are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Eagle Mountain house total loss after explosion, fire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An explosion has resulted in a fully involved house fire in Eagle Mountain. Public Information Officer Kelly Bird with Unified Fire Authority said that they were first alerted to a single-family structure fire near 75 East Trail Rider Peak Drive just after 8 p.m. Monday.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kmyu.tv

Friends say family lost everything in Eagle Mountain house fire

Friends of the family who escaped a house fire in Eagle Mountain Monday night said they have lost everything. “They’re in shock and very overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that’s been sent their way,” said Sammy Johnson, a family friend. “Definitely, for the most part, they’re overwhelmed and very in shock. They don’t really know what to think as they literally just lost everything they own.”
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
kmyu.tv

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Living Undeterred Tour stops in Utah for free mental health event

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — An initiative to bring attention to the mental health and substance abuse epidemics plaguing the country is making a stop in Utah. The Living Undeterred Tour was started by the Iowa-based non-profit Choices Network, Ltd. Founder Jeff Johnston and his team have spent the summer...
HOLLADAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Geneva Rock looks to expand Draper mine, city expects compliance with local requirements

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Geneva Rock is looking to expand the mining operation in Draper near the Point of the Mountain by roughly 75 acres. But expansion of the mine requires several steps of approval, including state and local agencies, and as of now the city of Draper said even though invited to do so, Geneva Rock has declined to schedule the issue at a city council meeting.
DRAPER, UT
kmyu.tv

Pac-12 Players and Coaches React to Utah's Success

August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Utes are trying to get back to the PAC12 title game for the fourth time in five years. Utah has been picked to win back-to-back conference title by the PAC12 media. Why are the Utes so good? David James asked PAC12 players and coaches and heard a variety of theories. Watch the story here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy