Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
2 drivers in critical condition after crash in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday evening in Provo Canyon, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. near Vivian Park on Highway 189. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded the scene...
kmyu.tv
No injuries after 5-vehicle crash involving two semis in Tooele County
LAKE POINT, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a 5-vehicle crash in Lake Point. Officials said traffic was backed up on northbound State Route 36 due to construction on Tuesday. They said a pickup was pulling out of a Chevron gas station on SR-36 at Interstate 80...
kmyu.tv
3 children pulled from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a truck that rolled into the water at a Summit County lake Monday afternoon. The incident began when a family was loading kayaks into a vehicle at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir...
kmyu.tv
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Riverton police search for alleged porch pirate after U-Haul found crashed in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a man they said was using a U-Haul to carry away packages that had been delivered to residents' porches after the vehicle was found crashed. Riverton City Police Sgt. John Arnoldson said multiple residents have had packages taken from their porches...
kmyu.tv
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Summit County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp at Smith and Morehouse reservoir. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on his...
kmyu.tv
Ogden officials seeking public's help in fire investigation after blaze destroys building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden officials are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of a fire that destroyed an apartment building. Firefighters responded to a fire at a 3-story apartment building on 34th Street and Washington Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. The building was unoccupied and under...
kmyu.tv
SLC man finds closure after cousin laid to rest among other unclaimed veterans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake man who hasn’t seen his cousin in decades, finally has some closure. Over the weekend the Missing in America Project held a funeral for ten unclaimed veterans. After watching a 2News broadcast, Mike Margetts of Salt Lake recognized one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
SLCPD no longer asking for public's help in identifying woman
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: SLCPD said they have identified the woman and confirmed she was safe, no other details were provided. (ORIGINAL STORY): Officers in Salt Lake City are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they...
kmyu.tv
Giant U.S. flag stolen from Maj. Brent Taylor Foundation trailer parked in North Ogden
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Maj. Brent Taylor Foundation is asking for help tracking down an item stolen from a trailer that was parked and locked in North Ogden on Friday. According to a statement from the foundation, which provides flag services for military members, including funerals for...
kmyu.tv
Eagle Mountain house total loss after explosion, fire
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An explosion has resulted in a fully involved house fire in Eagle Mountain. Public Information Officer Kelly Bird with Unified Fire Authority said that they were first alerted to a single-family structure fire near 75 East Trail Rider Peak Drive just after 8 p.m. Monday.
kmyu.tv
Friends say family lost everything in Eagle Mountain house fire
Friends of the family who escaped a house fire in Eagle Mountain Monday night said they have lost everything. “They’re in shock and very overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that’s been sent their way,” said Sammy Johnson, a family friend. “Definitely, for the most part, they’re overwhelmed and very in shock. They don’t really know what to think as they literally just lost everything they own.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
kmyu.tv
Living Undeterred Tour stops in Utah for free mental health event
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — An initiative to bring attention to the mental health and substance abuse epidemics plaguing the country is making a stop in Utah. The Living Undeterred Tour was started by the Iowa-based non-profit Choices Network, Ltd. Founder Jeff Johnston and his team have spent the summer...
kmyu.tv
Geneva Rock looks to expand Draper mine, city expects compliance with local requirements
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Geneva Rock is looking to expand the mining operation in Draper near the Point of the Mountain by roughly 75 acres. But expansion of the mine requires several steps of approval, including state and local agencies, and as of now the city of Draper said even though invited to do so, Geneva Rock has declined to schedule the issue at a city council meeting.
kmyu.tv
Utah teacher on leave after controversial social media video about 'non-white' classroom
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has placed an elementary school teacher on leave after a social media post she made earlier this month. The video in question shows a teacher, who has not been identified, saying that her classroom is "built for non-white students." “What I...
kmyu.tv
Utah business ordered to pay over $600k back to employees after violating overtime rules
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County business has been ordered to pay over $600k in back wages to employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they violated overtime rules. C&E Stone Masonry LLC, a tile installation company in Woods Cross, reportedly denied 127...
kmyu.tv
Davis, Weber school districts begin new year with new superintendents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands more Utah students are attending their first day of school during the week of Aug. 22 - 26 -- leaving just a handful of areas where classes haven't yet begun. Two of the school districts returning to school this week are doing so...
kmyu.tv
Pac-12 Players and Coaches React to Utah's Success
August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Utes are trying to get back to the PAC12 title game for the fourth time in five years. Utah has been picked to win back-to-back conference title by the PAC12 media. Why are the Utes so good? David James asked PAC12 players and coaches and heard a variety of theories. Watch the story here.
Comments / 0