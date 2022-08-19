ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

Mae Jemison to speak at the University of Alabama Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former NASA astronaut and Alabama native Mae Jemison will be speaking at an event on the University of Alabama campus Friday. A post on UA’s official Facebook page announced Jemison will be the opening keynote speaker for the Blackburn Institute’s 2022 Symposium. The closing keynote speakers will be World Games Birmingham CEO […]
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
wbrc.com

Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
