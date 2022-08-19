Read full article on original website
Mae Jemison to speak at the University of Alabama Friday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former NASA astronaut and Alabama native Mae Jemison will be speaking at an event on the University of Alabama campus Friday. A post on UA’s official Facebook page announced Jemison will be the opening keynote speaker for the Blackburn Institute’s 2022 Symposium. The closing keynote speakers will be World Games Birmingham CEO […]
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
wbrc.com
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
wbrc.com
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
Bodies of male, female found by city workers in overgrown Birmingham lot
An investigation is underway after two bodies were found in an overgrown lot in Birmingham’s Wylam community. The discovery was made just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cambridge Street. Birmingham Public Works employees were working in the area when they spotted the remains. The bodies are...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
birminghamtimes.com
Miles College Prepares for Opener With 6 QBs Who Are ‘Capable,’ Says Coach
Sam Shade’s most recent coaching experience was leading the Pinson Valley Indians. But the former Alabama defensive standout brings college experience with him into his first season leading the Miles College Golden Bears. “The one thing I think some people don’t remember is that I actually coached college football...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Alabama man charged with throwing Capitol police officer to the ground in Jan. 6 riots
An Alabama man was arrested Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kaleb Dillard, 26, of Columbiana, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, according to the U.S Department of Justice.
Birmingham Councilors Approve $5 Million for World Games Debt, Express Ire Over Being Left in the Dark
The city of Birmingham will pay $5 million more to the cash-strapped World Games 2022 committee. That decision was made during Tuesday’s council meeting, amid an atmosphere of bitterness from city officials who felt they’d been misled by the games’ organizers. “I know each of you enough...
American Idol’s Ruben Studdard will bring his Luther Vandoss tribute to Birmingham
Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard will come home for his latest show— a tribute to the late R&B icon Luther Vandross. The American Idol winner is bringing his latest album “Ruben Sings Luther’' to life on stages across the country with the “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” tour.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Birmingham city workers find 2 bodies in lot
Authorities are working to determine the identities and causes of death of two people after their bodies were found decomposing in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Pete Golding is about to have his big year at Alabama, and here is why
Pete Golding has the pieces in place for a big year at Alabama in the fall. As a fifth-year defensive assistant, the 38-year-old play-caller has veteran leadership at all levels of the defense. Golding has experienced defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. The Crimson Tide has made it through preseason...
Bham Now
Get your tickets now for Dinner in the Streets—Aug. 30 at Michael’s Restaurant Parkside
After a 3-year hiatus, Dinner in the Streets is back, and with it the chance to dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham—all for a good cause. Sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board, Dinner in the Streets will be at Michael’s Restaurant on Tuesday, August 30, starting at 5:30PM.
