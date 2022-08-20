Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Lady Hilltoppers use strong net game to beat Devils
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill and Gate City both saw good and bad in Monday’s interstate battle between volleyball powers. The Lady Hilltoppers (7-3) started and finished strong in a 25-20, 15-25, 25-11, 25-14 win over the visiting Lady Blue Devils.
Maryville, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
5starpreps.com
WEEK 1 (2022) ROUNDUP: The details on Oak Ridge, Farragut, Gibbs, Greeneville, Catholic, Lakeway, Cosby and more
What a week Week 1 turned out to be. From a female kicker making some school history, to a thriller in Farragut and then some absolutely crazy penalty totals, get caught up on all the happenings from around the area from Friday night.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Morristown West vs. Morristown East – Week 1, 2022
There are 78 photos combined between the two teams. We have some freebies to see below. But to view them all, you’ll need to log in to your 5Star Preps account.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Austin-East at Fulton, Gibbs at Halls – Week 1 (2022)
We popped in at Austin-East at Fulton, as well as Gibbs at Halls for some photos on Friday night of Week 1 of the 2022 season. There are 130 photos combined between the two stops. But to view them all, you’ll need to log in to your 5Star Preps account....
Daniel Boone blanks South Greene in season opener
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Daniel Boone’s new stadium lights not yet in full working order, the Trailblazers hosted the Rebels of South Greene to open the season on Saturday afternoon. Despite an early interception from the visitors, Boone never trailed in this game, holding their opponents scoreless in a 26-0 victory. The Trailblazers will […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association given foam truck
ROGERSVILLE — A fire department in Maryland has donated a used truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. The College Park Volunteer Fire Department voted to give its 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the HCVFA.
Kingsport Times-News
5-year-old boy, Unicoi County EMA Erwin honored during commission meeting for saving child
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin and 5-year-old Eli Howard for saving a child’s life during Monday’s meeting. On July 19, Eli’s 15-month-old brother, Sammy, fell into a pool. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Loren Thomas, Eli pulled...
Kingsport Times-News
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to be among the tops in the nation, not just in football but through all 20 sports at the university. And White, who was serenaded on Friday on the Virginia side of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Four West Ridge students first Sullivan work-based learning students at Eastman
BLOUNTVILLE — Four West Ridge High School students are the first Sullivan County Schools students to participate in a work-based learning (WBL) program at Eastman Chemical Co. They are getting what school system officials called a jump-start on potential vocational careers.
West, Morristown West grab rivalry victories
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West and Morristown West started the season 1-0 after defeating their rivals on Saturday night. West 27, Bearden 7 The Rebels clashed with a Bearden team that was starting a new era with Josh Jones as its head coach. West had remorse early. Brayden Latham scampered six yards for the first […]
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough names new town recorder, approves budget on final reading
Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job. Anderson, an Abingdon native, comes to the town after more than a decade with...
Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
Kingsport Times-News
Providence embarking on Division II adventure
Providence Academy is taking off on a new adventure, being part of the TSSAA for the first time. The Knights will compete in Division II, the private school level. Here is a look at their fall sports.
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
Kingsport Times-News
Mays takes two during Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition, but Bobby Mays extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway during Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Jonesborough racer battled with nephew Marcus Mays to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad, Bobby’s brother Jeff Mays, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update
Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
Kingsport Times-News
Mountain Empire to hold children's choir auditions, registration
Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy as it celebrates its 35th anniversary season. Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Monday, Aug. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge students talk about work-based learning at Eastman
These four West Ridge High School seniors, all 17, are the first cohort of students in the work-based learning program with Eastman Chemical Co. The school is in Blountville, while Eastman is based in Kingsport.
