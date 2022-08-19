Read full article on original website
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
In memoir, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for taking science, history out of elementary schools
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is dropping more hints about a potential run for governor in 2024. And, if elected, he says he’d work to keep science and history out of some elementary school classrooms. He says he’d also seek to eliminate the State Board of Education, end abortion and work to prevent transgender people from serving in the military.
Concord business owner gets $82K in 'miracle' Medicaid payments just in time
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord small business owner is calling it a miracle after receiving more than $80,000 in previously unpaid Medicaid claims. The long-awaited money arrived in Corey Peña's account just weeks after a WCNC Charlotte investigation prompted NC Medicaid's deputy secretary to apologize for ongoing failures.
In vision for high speed rail service, North Carolina seeks 'missing link'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven North Carolina communities are receiving a collective $3.4 million to help fund mobility hubs that one day could sit alongside high-speed train service through cities like Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Atlanta, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced. NC DOT and the Virginia...
SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
South Carolina launches program, task force to deal with teacher shortage as experts say it could get worse
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Nationwide, teachers are walking away from classrooms and not enough people are interested in filling the openings they leave behind. This is creating a crisis for districts across the country. South Carolina is launching a Teacher Recruitment and Retention Taskforce to seek solutions to the problem before it gets worse.
Final public hearings set on carbon plan development
RALEIGH, N.C. — The debate continues over how to reduce carbon emissions from energy production in the state. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) is weighing comments and proposals for a carbon-reduction plan with the final two public hearings set to take place on Tuesday. The commission must craft its plan by the year’s end, as required by a 2021 energy reform law with climate goals of curbing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.
