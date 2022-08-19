ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

In memoir, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for taking science, history out of elementary schools

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is dropping more hints about a potential run for governor in 2024. And, if elected, he says he’d work to keep science and history out of some elementary school classrooms. He says he’d also seek to eliminate the State Board of Education, end abortion and work to prevent transgender people from serving in the military.
EDUCATION
WCNC

In vision for high speed rail service, North Carolina seeks 'missing link'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven North Carolina communities are receiving a collective $3.4 million to help fund mobility hubs that one day could sit alongside high-speed train service through cities like Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Atlanta, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced. NC DOT and the Virginia...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ybor City, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCNC

SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
ANIMALS
WCNC

South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
HEALTH
WCNC

Final public hearings set on carbon plan development

RALEIGH, N.C. — The debate continues over how to reduce carbon emissions from energy production in the state. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) is weighing comments and proposals for a carbon-reduction plan with the final two public hearings set to take place on Tuesday. The commission must craft its plan by the year’s end, as required by a 2021 energy reform law with climate goals of curbing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy