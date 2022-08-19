Read full article on original website
Week 1 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 1 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zach Barnhart, North Ridgeville: A freshman running back, Barnhart burst onto...
spectrumnews1.com
School marching band now a class at Shaw HS
CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
thisiscleveland.com
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died at the age of 79. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
MLive.com
Jim Mueller, former longtime MIS public address announcer, dies at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on Aug. 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
newsnet5
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness
CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky and Lenny’s matriarch, Gloria Kurland, to celebrate 90th birthday
At nearly 90 years old, Gloria Kurland is holding her own at Corky & Lenny’s, where she is the lunchtime hostess six days a week, greeting customers, listening to their stories and dishing advice on just about everything. Kurland has traveled the world and met celebrities at the Woodmere...
A violent summer for Cleveland teens
A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Cleveland's Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Police are investigating.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland State student wins federal lawsuit against university on breach of Fourth Amendment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ruled in the favor of a student from Cleveland State University on Aug. 22 after the school used the student’s webcam to search his room before a class test. The ruling appears...
South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
Bluey live tour coming to Cleveland in August of 2023
CLEVELAND — Wackadoo!. This is the news your kids have been waiting for... Bluey’s Big Play, which is a live stage performance featuring characters from the popular Bluey TV show, is coming to Cleveland in the summer of 2023. Tickets are not yet on sale and prices have...
Parma City Schools releases video rendering of proposed high school
PARMA, Ohio -- A social media post featuring a video rendering of the proposed new high school building’s exterior -- at the current site of Parma High School -- has nearly 35,000 views in the week since it was published. “It’s exciting,” Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said....
Fundraiser for Cleveland officer paralyzed in crash
Fundraisers are being held to help a former Cleveland SWAT officer who was paralyzed two years ago while on duty.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police search for 4 missing teenagers
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing teenagers. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen by her mom at their home in Garfield Heights. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Vaden has long black hair with white highlights.
