Related
spectrumnews1.com

School marching band now a class at Shaw HS

CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene

Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic School#Catholic Church#High School#Highschoolsports#Sports#Clevelandbrowns Com
WKYC

Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies at 79

CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died at the age of 79. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Jim Mueller, former longtime MIS public address announcer, dies at 79

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on Aug. 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness

CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Bluey live tour coming to Cleveland in August of 2023

CLEVELAND — Wackadoo!. This is the news your kids have been waiting for... Bluey’s Big Play, which is a live stage performance featuring characters from the popular Bluey TV show, is coming to Cleveland in the summer of 2023. Tickets are not yet on sale and prices have...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police search for 4 missing teenagers

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing teenagers. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen by her mom at their home in Garfield Heights. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Vaden has long black hair with white highlights.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

