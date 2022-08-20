Read full article on original website
Related
School leaders work to fill dozens of vacancies, encourage retired teachers to apply
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads are battling dozens of vacancies ahead of the new school year. Teacher shortages are a longstanding problem nationwide, but school leaders are thinking outside the box to fill gaps. For Betty Spencer, nothing compares to getting back into the classroom.
peninsulachronicle.com
ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years
JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
Wish granted! Local organizations surprise 12-year-old foodie with 757 food tour
Alonna Willis may be 12, but her palate could compete with the best. An organization that grants the dreams of kids battling life-threatening disease took it from there.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I’m an HR Manager and My Husband Is a Medical Resident — We Spent $62 on a Week of Groceries
Mara is the Groceries Editor at Kitchn. She's fascinated with how we eat and what it says about our society. She lives in New York City where she stocks a minimum of three peanut butter jars in her apartment at all times. Follow. published Yesterday. Name: Rachel. Location: Virginia Beach,...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Sussex and Surry Counties win joint Statewide Award
In August of 2021, Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas and Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins signed a Memorandum of Agreement to join building services between the two neighboring counties. Last week it was announced that the VACo 2022 Achievement Awards Program selected this “first of its kind” official collaboration project as one of the big winners from throughout the Commonwealth.
Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness Day Aug. 27
This free event will take place on August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center, located at 830 Golf Street.
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salus.edu
WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92
As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
Free food, book bag for kids at Chick-Fil-A in Hampton
On Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., kids ages one to 18 years old can enjoy a free meal at the Chick-Fil-A located at 110 Marketplace Drive.
WAVY News 10
The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages
Right now there is a proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to the Lynnhaven River. Hundreds of people have commented online both for and against the project.
Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30
The second and final 50-cent hot dog night of 2022 is coming up August 30 at Harbor Park.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
In Henrico, pandemic worsens achievement gap for Black, Hispanic students
Black and Hispanic students are falling behind their peers in Henrico, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Education, as the pandemic has exacerbated racial disparities in the county's schools.
Williamsburg to host Future Festivals
The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in.
Portsmouth aerial mosquito spraying to be conducted Wednesday
The 757th Airlift Squadron will do aerial spraying over Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island starting after sunset on August 24.
Suffolk City Council candidate disqualified from ballot
The Electoral Board unanimously voted Monday to remove Art Bredemeyer from appearing on the ballot in the Suffolk Borough City Council race this fall.
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
Comments / 0