peninsulachronicle.com
Shentel Begins Work On Glo Fiber Installation In City Of Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Nearly a year after the Williamsburg City Council approved a franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television LLC (Shentel) to offer additional broadband services to its residents and businesses, work has begun on installation. City Council members unanimously approved the agreement in early September of 2021. Citizens will now have another...
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
Pharrell meets with VB officials to discuss how to move city 'forward'
Pharrell said he was "having a positive conversation with officials from Virginia Beach - ready to move our city forward."
School leaders work to fill dozens of vacancies, encourage retired teachers to apply
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads are battling dozens of vacancies ahead of the new school year. Teacher shortages are a longstanding problem nationwide, but school leaders are thinking outside the box to fill gaps. For Betty Spencer, nothing compares to getting back into the classroom.
Proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages
Right now there is a proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to the Lynnhaven River. Hundreds of people have commented online both for and against the project.
Franklin fights violence one step at a time with community walks
One door at a time. That's how Franklin police, clergy and other community groups are trying to stop violence this summer. They're going door-to-door, hoping to speak with as many people as they can before the summer ends.
Williamsburg to host Future Festivals
The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in.
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
peninsulachronicle.com
ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years
JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness Day Aug. 27
This free event will take place on August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center, located at 830 Golf Street.
Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30
The second and final 50-cent hot dog night of 2022 is coming up August 30 at Harbor Park.
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
WAVY News 10
The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
Police respond to fatal crash involving 2 pedestrians at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Main Street in Virginia Beach following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
mommypoppins.com
Williamsburg with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Williamsburg, VA
For history buffs, fewer vacation spots can top a visit to Williamsburg, VA. Its biggest attractions—Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Jamestowne, the Jamestown Settlement, and Yorktown—bring history to life in an exciting way for kids and families. But there are also plenty of other fun things to do in Williamsburg with kids, from exciting theme parks and water parks to beautiful beaches and gardens. Just check out our review of Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a taste of modern life in Williamsburg! It's no surprise then, that Williamsburg continues to be a popular family vacation destination.
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia
(Joni/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Portsmouth aerial mosquito spraying to be conducted Wednesday
The 757th Airlift Squadron will do aerial spraying over Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island starting after sunset on August 24.
PHOTOS: Bridge damaged and closed, lanes closed after Gloucester County crash
An early morning crash on a bridge in Gloucester County has closed lanes of traffic temporarily and a bridge until further notice.
