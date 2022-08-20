ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

peninsulachronicle.com

Shentel Begins Work On Glo Fiber Installation In City Of Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Nearly a year after the Williamsburg City Council approved a franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television LLC (Shentel) to offer additional broadband services to its residents and businesses, work has begun on installation. City Council members unanimously approved the agreement in early September of 2021. Citizens will now have another...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years

JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
mommypoppins.com

Williamsburg with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Williamsburg, VA

For history buffs, fewer vacation spots can top a visit to Williamsburg, VA. Its biggest attractions—Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Jamestowne, the Jamestown Settlement, and Yorktown—bring history to life in an exciting way for kids and families. But there are also plenty of other fun things to do in Williamsburg with kids, from exciting theme parks and water parks to beautiful beaches and gardens. Just check out our review of Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a taste of modern life in Williamsburg! It's no surprise then, that Williamsburg continues to be a popular family vacation destination.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.

