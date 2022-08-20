ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

peninsulachronicle.com

ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years

JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
petersburg-va.org

Former Ramada Inn Update & Presentation

Check presentation and update on the former Ramada Inn with Senator Joe Morrissey, Delegate Kim Taylor, Mayor Sam Parham, City Council and City Manager March Altman. Sponsored by: Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Petersburg. Monday, August 22, 2022, 12:15pm. Former Ramada Inn Site. 380 E. Washington Street. Petersburg VA...
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Gets Closer To Opening Its Doors

HAMPTON-Members of the media were invited to a hard-hat tour of the state-of-the-art Hampton Virginia Aquaplex on Friday, August 19. What will be Virginia’s largest aquatic facility is wrapping up its final stages of construction and is loosely slated to open this fall. Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, in addition...
jamescitycountyva.gov

Celebration for Second JCC DMV Select Location

James City County Treasurer Jennifer Tomes and staff recently celebrated the opening of the DMV Select at the County’s Government Center. State DMV Select Director, Barry Browning, presented the office with a Virginia state flag and a US flag that were flown above the capitol in Richmond to recognize the occasion. The DMV Select office officially opened on Aug. 3, 2020. The ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.
chathamstartribune.com

Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases

Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
13News Now

Trees have grown too tall at the end of Naval Station Norfolk runway

NORFOLK, Va. — Mother Nature has begun causing a problem for aviation operations at the world's largest Naval base. An estimated 400 off-base trees at the end of Runway 28 at Naval Station's Norfolk's Chambers Field have just gotten too tall. They've gotten so tall that they interfere with...

