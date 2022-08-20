Read full article on original website
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Suffolk City Council candidate disqualified from ballot
The Electoral Board unanimously voted Monday to remove Art Bredemeyer from appearing on the ballot in the Suffolk Borough City Council race this fall.
Isle of Wight County Schools names new superintendent
During a special meeting Thursday, the School Board of Isle of Wight County named Dr. Theo Cramer as the new Superintendent for the division.
peninsulachronicle.com
ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years
JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264 approved by Virginia Beach City Council
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
Pharrell meets with VB officials to discuss how to move city 'forward'
Pharrell said he was "having a positive conversation with officials from Virginia Beach - ready to move our city forward."
Williamsburg to host Future Festivals
The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in.
petersburg-va.org
Former Ramada Inn Update & Presentation
Check presentation and update on the former Ramada Inn with Senator Joe Morrissey, Delegate Kim Taylor, Mayor Sam Parham, City Council and City Manager March Altman. Sponsored by: Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Petersburg. Monday, August 22, 2022, 12:15pm. Former Ramada Inn Site. 380 E. Washington Street. Petersburg VA...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Gets Closer To Opening Its Doors
HAMPTON-Members of the media were invited to a hard-hat tour of the state-of-the-art Hampton Virginia Aquaplex on Friday, August 19. What will be Virginia’s largest aquatic facility is wrapping up its final stages of construction and is loosely slated to open this fall. Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, in addition...
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia
(Joni/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
jamescitycountyva.gov
Celebration for Second JCC DMV Select Location
James City County Treasurer Jennifer Tomes and staff recently celebrated the opening of the DMV Select at the County’s Government Center. State DMV Select Director, Barry Browning, presented the office with a Virginia state flag and a US flag that were flown above the capitol in Richmond to recognize the occasion. The DMV Select office officially opened on Aug. 3, 2020. The ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.
Some Portsmouth residents face eviction even though rent relief checks are coming
At the Stone Ridge apartments in Portsmouth, some residents face eviction even though some have proof that rent relief checks are coming.
Police respond to fatal crash involving 2 pedestrians at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Main Street in Virginia Beach following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
chathamstartribune.com
Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases
Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
PHOTOS: Bridge damaged and closed, lanes closed after Gloucester County crash
An early morning crash on a bridge in Gloucester County has closed lanes of traffic temporarily and a bridge until further notice.
Aircraft to conduct mosquito spraying over Langley AFB and Craney Island
An aircraft will be spreading mosquito spray over the Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island next week.
Trees have grown too tall at the end of Naval Station Norfolk runway
NORFOLK, Va. — Mother Nature has begun causing a problem for aviation operations at the world's largest Naval base. An estimated 400 off-base trees at the end of Runway 28 at Naval Station's Norfolk's Chambers Field have just gotten too tall. They've gotten so tall that they interfere with...
